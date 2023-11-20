A ‘Near-Record’ International Student Surge [surpassing pre-pandemic levels]

07-Feb-2023

China Relaxes Entry and Exit: Many students hope to resume studying abroad Chinese students are making plans to study abroad again, as restrictions are lifted. While the number of people coming to study at Chinese universities is also expected to bounce back, over the next few years. Our correspondent Chen Yilin reports.

Chinese students are making plans to study abroad again, as restrictions are lifted. While the number of people coming to study at Chinese universities is also expected to bounce back, over the next few years. Our correspondent Chen Yilin reports.This overseas education agency in China's capital Beijing is getting busier.Since the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, they're seeing more Chinese students making plans to study abroad again.LIAO XIN Overseas Study Consultant "Our services are fully booked. The pandemic has delayed Chinese students' plans to study overseas but the demand is still there."The pandemic has taken a toll on the overseas study market.Cancellation of cross-border travel and English tests, higher risk of health and safety issues were among the reasons.But experts say the situation will improve.REN LEI Executive Chief Editor, China Education Online "There will be a recovery in the overseas study market. While the number of Chinese students enrolled in U.S. universities has declined, the number in UK has continued to grow over the past three years. As the international travel resumes, the number of people studying overseas is expected to return to normal levels."