A Mosque has been demolished in India

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
4,619
-39
India
India
HI folks,

Sorry for the wrong title, I learned this post's sugarcoating title from Pakistani friends.

Now, the real question is what would be the reaction from Pakistani members if A Mosque was demolished and 30 minority people were taken hostage?

1689598335725.png


Now, people will have only one justification: - All are fake.
 

