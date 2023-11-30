What's new

A Middle school in Tibet Nagqu, a vast pastoral county, celebrate 3.28 "Serf Emancipation Day"

A Middle school in Tibet Nagqu, a vast pastoral county, celebrate 3.28 "Serf Emancipation Day"
A Middle school in Tibet Nagqu, a vast pastoral county, celebrate 3.28 "Serf Emancipation Day"Serfs used to make up over 95% of the Tibetan population, on March.28. 1959. Chinese premier Zhou enlai, representing the state department of China, announced the abolition of Tibetan serfdom.From then on , March.28 was designated as "Millions Serf Emancipation Day" and is celebrated all across Tibet every year.

 
Tibet cowgirl shows how Tibetans herders celebrate Serfs' Emancipation Day in rural pastoral area in Tibet

Every year on March. 28 is the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Tibet, before PRC, over 95% of Tibetan population were serfs, owned like livestocks by very few aristocrats, in 1959 PRC abolished serfdom in Tibet, emancipated all Tibetan serfs and for the first time Tibetan serfs become full rights citizens of PRC.

The girl also shows Tibetan traditional costume, 100% handmade with natural raw material, very valuable power suits that Tibetans only wear in very important occasions and festivals.

 
Young generations of Tibetans have zero respect to the Dalai Lama, they only love the one who give them a good comfortable, wealthy life, namely , the communist government.
Even in the Nagqu region, the harshest place even in harsh Tibet, we can see the children are being well taken care of with adequate school facilities and warm winter school uniforms. Dalai Lama lover generations will completely die out very soon.
 

Tibetan children enjoy free school meals, milk, during the break snacks provided by the government​


During the mid-morning snack break, school staff hurry to deliver boxes of milk, bread and fruits to the classrooms, Tibet kids enjoy 15 years free education with free school meals, mid-morning snacks( milk, bread ,eggs and fruits), accommodation.

Besides 3 free school meals, duringthe break snacks and fruits , schools also provide free daily milk, in order to guarantee the quality of the milk, all milk for the students are directly transported through Qinghai-Tibet railway from Inner Mongolia, the schools have their own depot at the railway station and the milk will be delivered once they arrive in Tibet. The flavor of the milk will change once every two weeks and the milk is guaranteed to be the most fresh.
 

