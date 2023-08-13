What's new

A message has been given to Imran Khan in jail that America is not allowing your return

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
3,946
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Intellegence Sources:
A message has been given to Imran Khan in jail that America is not allowing you to return, transfer your party to Shah Mehmood Qureshi and leave politics then we will release you from jail.

Imran refused and replied that he should not come again. I won't make a deal
 
Cash GK said:
Intellegence Sources:
A message has been given to Imran Khan in jail that America is not allowing you to return, transfer your party to Shah Mehmood Qureshi and leave politics then we will release you from jail.

Imran refused and replied that he should not come again. I won't make a deal
Click to expand...
cool story, My “Intellegence” Sources tell me Biden wants Imran to be the next President of the US. Imran refused and said he prefers to rot in jail.
 
dbc said:
cool story, My “Intellegence” Sources tell me Biden wants Imran to be the next President of the US. Imran refused and said he prefers to rot in jail.
Click to expand...
Who made you PDf think tank.. We must chack his mental level.
It is as important news as Cypher was
 
Last edited:
Cash GK said:
Who made you PDf think tank.. We must chack his mental level
Click to expand...
I‘ll be very tempted to cancel my Kindle subscription if you keep posting ‘cool stories’. But I do recommend spell chack …opps.. I mean check. :lol:
 
dbc said:
I‘ll be very tempted to cancel my Kindle subscription if you keep posting ‘cool stories’. But I do recommend spell chack …opps.. I mean check. :lol:
Click to expand...
I dont mind spell mistakes. I do mind idiots around who were telling Cypher was Fak I do have a problem with the people who lick bolls to deep to make their master happy and achieve the title of Mir sadiq and mir jafir.
 
America is not allowing his return?

Its actually not America. Its the local agents of the global imperialist.

If this message is delivered to Imran, it also tells us how impotent our defenders are that they cant protect or guarantee the country's independence.

To me, it looks more like a news report from Geo or one of establishment's pimps also known as journalists in Pakistan.
 
Imran gives 0 **** about Amreeka or Establishment at this point. He will die in a prison, his house, or whatever. There is no such thing as a luxurious death.

All these people that are contacting him are kaffirs. Whether they want him to die or sing a different tune. They don’t care about Pakistan, or Pakistanis, or the common people.

They just don’t want to look bad on international media, when they murder him.

But Guess what Pakistan Army.. you mother fuckers were not there in 47 when Muslim Punjabis were making Hijra. You mother fuckers were not there when India was annexing Kashmir.

You mother fuckers were silent when India ‘acccidently’ launched a cruise missile.

Who the the **** believes in you, anymore? Your own wives and kids know that you are a fucking munafiq and liar.

You people have no respect. Not from the awam.
 
It's just a psy ops. And, only if f they were good at that too....

IK, like Mujib, shouldn't compromise. The rest will be taken care of by HIM Insha'Allah....

Last time being the Munafikin (7th Jehennem along with the Sheyatin) they surrendered to the Mushrikin (6th Jehennem).....

By the by, these maggots in the poops of their White Masters might have forgotten IK, when he was young and restless, dated and dined with the Lady of their Lords......
 
If you want my real view.. I would prefer Afghan Taliban to any system in Pakistan. The simple reason is because even if they are fucked in the head, they won’t lie.

They won’t cheat.

They won’t steal.

Pakeez take the name of Allah swt to steal and cheat like it is their right and blessing.
 
Its probably fake.

The bastard establishment will resort to all sort of propaganda and narrative building.

The jist of it is establishment are a bunch of prosts who’d sell even their mothers for a quick buck.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi released from prison to ‘minus Imran from PTI’, claims dissident Riaz
Replies
0
Views
30
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail
2
Replies
27
Views
879
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Take me out, I don't want to remain in jail,' Imran Khan tells lawyers
2 3
Replies
33
Views
686
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Coded Conversation’ Between Khan, Attock Jail Official Triggers Concerns
Replies
4
Views
123
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Replies
0
Views
77
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom