What's new

A majority of Taiwanese people believe that Pelosi’s visit was detrimental to Taiwan’s security

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2021
Messages
1,645
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688534727496511488

A majority of Taiwanese people believe that Pelosi’s visit was detrimental to Taiwan’s security-
@BrookingsInst
@BrookingsFP
"In September 2022, respondents overwhelmingly believed that Pelosi’s trip and the large-scale People’s Liberation Army exercises created a serious threat to Taiwan.""After the initial shock, the majority of respondents in the January 2023 survey still believed that Pelosi’s visit made Taiwan less secure"

When might US political support be unwelcome in Taiwan? | Brookings
 

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Questions mount over whether Pelosi's Taiwan trip is worth the consequences
Replies
0
Views
458
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Former Taiwan president to visit mainland China in unprecedented trip
Replies
0
Views
242
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Taiwan’s defiant leader Tsai Ing-wen departs for New York to start Central American trip
Replies
0
Views
427
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
EXCLUSIVE U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
aziqbal
Fucha: China reveals arrest of Taiwan-based publisher on security grounds
Replies
2
Views
280
silverox
silverox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom