A majority of Taiwanese people believe that Pelosi’s visit was detrimental to Taiwan’s security-
@BrookingsInst
@BrookingsFP
"In September 2022, respondents overwhelmingly believed that Pelosi’s trip and the large-scale People’s Liberation Army exercises created a serious threat to Taiwan.""After the initial shock, the majority of respondents in the January 2023 survey still believed that Pelosi’s visit made Taiwan less secure"
When might US political support be unwelcome in Taiwan? | Brookings