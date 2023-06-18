What's new

A loss in Gilgit by Pakistan army in 1971 no one talks about

airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 28, 2010
Messages
9,204
Reaction score
11
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

The only wars Pakistan army wins are against it's own people. It always wages war against Pakistan's most popular leader and most popular political party.

It seems we will lose the rest of the area knowing how fragile our national security is right now. The generals are corrupt to the core and army has lost so much respect. And then our international political capital is in negative with 0 economy.
 
Battle of Turtuk
Screenshot_20230618-174134_Chrome.jpg
 
Imagine one day waking up in Pakistan the next having Indian boots on the ground.....Never has an attempt be made to recover it. Our poor people.
Now they attack their own people.
 
If India attacks now, it will take the rest of the area. The generals are too busy in power grab. The Americans won't like us to go to war with India and our establishment always ensures Americans are not upset.

With no credibility and bankrupt economy, it's the best time for our enemies to settle scores.
 
There is an indian police station and small settlement which is now in skardu region. It was occupied by us.
I'm forgetting its name but it's near shakma.

Koi nai Bhai, we will send youthia brigade to fight.
 
Yet an India invasion is the only I see them running away .. remember PDM are corrupt and cowards they are ready to run .
The army leader ship would just collapse just like they did in 1971 .
 
Napak Generals are f@ckin cowards when India attacked in Feb 2019, Bajwa's legs were
shaking and he was dripping with sweat. If India attacks then they will take GB and Azad Kashmir
because these Generals will run away.
 
This can be discussed. Start by listing the ORBATs of both sides.
 
People back in the 80's who were anti junta existed BUT they were in small minuscule numbers. But the junta is hell bent on being harami and hated.

No doubts the junta is the last remnants of the colonial British when even the British no longer act colonial.
 
Technically when Pakistan opened up the western front to try and “relieve” pressure from the east - it provided any and all avenues open. Even though the ratio of the armies was fairly close, there were not enough resources to look at every front and in this case ripe areas were to be exploited by India.

Strategically inept would be an understatement for the leadership of Pakistan
 
at this point. why not let India grab the rest.... why stop there? maybe Pakistan should join India... atleast then we would have some self respect in the world, instead of being part of the banana republic that is faujistan. we are a perpetual beggar nation with no future...everyday our people risk their lives going to mid-level countries like Greece.
 
My bet is, they will say: No, thank you, Wish you the best. Countries joining together is so last century. Even corporate mergers don't work out, mostly. Heck, marriages fail frequently nowadays.
 
I agree with you it will never happen. Dont mind me I'm just venting my frustration over the sad state of affairs in my homeland.
 

