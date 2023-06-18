A loss in Gilgit by Pakistan army in 1971 no one talks about

airmarshal
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2010
- Messages
- 9,204
- Reaction score
- 11
- Country
- Location
The only wars Pakistan army wins are against it's own people. It always wages war against Pakistan's most popular leader and most popular political party.
It seems we will lose the rest of the area knowing how fragile our national security is right now. The generals are corrupt to the core and army has lost so much respect. And then our international political capital is in negative with 0 economy.