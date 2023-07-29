_NOBODY_
A Look Inside Russia's LARGEST Rocket Engine Factory
PO Energomash is a major Russian rocket engine manufacturer. The company primarily develops and produces liquid propellant rocket engines. Energomash is noted for its long history of large scale LOX/Kerosene engine development. Notable examples are the RD-107/RD-108 engines used on the R-7, Molniya and Soyuz rocket families, and the RD-170, RD-171 and RD-180 engines used on the Energia, Zenit and Atlas V launch vehicles.