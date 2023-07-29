What's new

A Look Inside Russia's LARGEST Rocket Engine Factory

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,075
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

A Look Inside Russia's LARGEST Rocket Engine Factory



PO Energomash is a major Russian rocket engine manufacturer. The company primarily develops and produces liquid propellant rocket engines. Energomash is noted for its long history of large scale LOX/Kerosene engine development. Notable examples are the RD-107/RD-108 engines used on the R-7, Molniya and Soyuz rocket families, and the RD-170, RD-171 and RD-180 engines used on the Energia, Zenit and Atlas V launch vehicles.
 

Similar threads

N
How ISRO 🇮🇳 is working on next generation rockets
Replies
12
Views
278
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
Hamartia Antidote
ULA test-fires first Vulcan rocket [with dual BE-4 methane engines] at Cape Canaveral
Replies
0
Views
246
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nan Yang
Powerful Chinese space rocket engine passes ‘milestone’ test
Replies
2
Views
539
TruthHurtz
TruthHurtz
onebyone
Launches of Chinese commercial rockets could double in 2023
Replies
0
Views
298
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China Conducts Ground Test Of A Powerful Engine For Long March 9 Rocket; Claims It’s Two Tims More Potent Than Its US Counterpart
Replies
0
Views
442
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom