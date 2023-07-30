A letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

Dear sir,

Usually, people are abusive towards you because most Pakistanis don't understand the real enemies of Pakistan and the dynamics of affairs on the ground.



I know what you can do and what you can't. Based on my assessment of your powers, I will, for the first time in my whole life, beg someone for something, and that someone is you, sir.



I know you can solve these three issues. In return, you can ask me my life, I will give.



I have just these requests.



1) Build dams for Pakistan and correct (enhance) the drain and irrigation system of Pakistan.

Building more dams will make us capable of storing more water and stopping floods. If we have more drains and more canals then we can burst any surge of water easily. Balochistan has a huge potential to store water, where valleys can be filled with flood water and this water will serve as a water source for the local shepherds for year around. Balochistan will be turned into a green valley. On the other hand, we will be safe from Indian water terrorism, where Indian states are drawing in water, and Pakistan is struggling for water for our basic needs (due to Indian dam construction in Kashmir). India has really weaponized water flow towards Pakistan.



2) Correct the education system

In Pakistan, we don't have much left for the educated class. The whole nation is heading toward total darkness. At least we should be able to earn from the international market. And for that, we need education, at every level and to everyone. The education system should be under the federal government and no more political inductions. With education, Pakistanis will reach those places, where currently Indians are blocking all sorts of flow of money, technology, and business towards Pakistan. And the Pakistan army can't do much about it. Only Pakistani professionals will block their path. For that, the HEC scholarship program, as we started in Musharrafs times should be started ASAP. That's an investment, and strategic investment for the future of Pakistan. Also, the education system should be overhauled from primary to University education.



3) Save the business from ghundas:

Most of the time people want to connect to the international market or they want to do business locally. The biggest hurdles in their way are the government policies and the extortionists. If you can remove these hurdles, then people will be able to survive, despite all lawlessness, ignorance, and all unseen international embargoes.



Lastly, I just want to thank you, If you just came across this, read these lines.