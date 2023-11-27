A Khaki Advice for Overseas Pakistanis From Khaki Spokespersons.

Crimson Blue
Suhail Warriach who has served spokesperson for Gen. Bajwa and Nawaz Sharif, told overseas Pakistanis that their only job is to send money to Pakistan and they have no place in commenting on internal affairs of Pakistan.
Now Pakistani Ambassador in UK is giving same Khaki advice to British Pakistanis.
I believe @El Sidd would take the advice of Sons of Soil and stop commenting on the internal affairs' of Pakistan .
