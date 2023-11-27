A Khaki Advice for Overseas Pakistanis From Khaki Spokespersons.

Crimson Blue said: I believe @El Sidd would take the advice of Sons of Soil and stop commenting on the internal affairs' of Pakistan . Click to expand...

How would you be certain that they took my advice and presented the argument in Nayi Jersey? Moreover there is no mechanism in Pakistan to stop foreign funding of Pakistani political parties giving the expat community every means to pursue their political ambitions in Pakistan. However some are not motivated by just politics and aspire to ideologically colonise Pakistani affairs through dictation.The rise of extremist right wing, nationalists and circular economy among core issues plaguing the migrant communities in every part of the world should be the concerns of Pakistani expat community.Pakistan does not need a constant reminder of doing more. The abject condition of the country is not some state secret nor should it be a platform for hobbyist revolutionists. If Pakistan is your mental asylum, learn to live with it in a decent manner.