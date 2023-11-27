What's new

A Khaki Advice for Overseas Pakistanis From Khaki Spokespersons.

Suhail Warriach who has served spokesperson for Gen. Bajwa and Nawaz Sharif, told overseas Pakistanis that their only job is to send money to Pakistan and they have no place in commenting on internal affairs of Pakistan.

Now Pakistani Ambassador in UK is giving same Khaki advice to British Pakistanis.

I believe @El Sidd would take the advice of Sons of Soil and stop commenting on the internal affairs' of Pakistan .


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710538402876031234

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728169080543232035
 
Really don t understand the logic of this person. But why they come to West and want to settle their family in foreign land ...
 
How would you be certain that they took my advice and presented the argument in Nayi Jersey? Moreover there is no mechanism in Pakistan to stop foreign funding of Pakistani political parties giving the expat community every means to pursue their political ambitions in Pakistan. However some are not motivated by just politics and aspire to ideologically colonise Pakistani affairs through dictation.

The rise of extremist right wing, nationalists and circular economy among core issues plaguing the migrant communities in every part of the world should be the concerns of Pakistani expat community.

Pakistan does not need a constant reminder of doing more. The abject condition of the country is not some state secret nor should it be a platform for hobbyist revolutionists. If Pakistan is your mental asylum, learn to live with it in a decent manner.
 
so he wants us to be like North Korea?...

what an idiot

here is my counter advice

stop all remittance to Pakistan.. let it collapse.. hungry people will revolt and we overseas Pakistanis with our superior skills, work ethic, competence etc will rule Pakistan and will put the rest of you in jail... for ever
 
As mentioned already, Warraich is an establishment mouthpiece, and close to the PDM mafia. So he's just parroting their disgraceful line of thinking.

What's more concerning is his claim in his column today (which is being repeated by other notable personalities recently) that there could well be a delay of the 08th Feb elections, citing the economy as an excuse, And more importantly, he also states the delay is being pushed because the destruction of PTI isn't yet complete:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729008241617912305

So when we're told on this forum to tone down the political talk and focus on defence matters, it is insulting and grating when this is the fascism we see being driven by the Khaki Criminals within the political landscape.
 
Bloody civilians cant talk , shouldn't think or stand up for the country, should worship the journals only lahola.

The sole reason you will see these scums saying come to Pakistan if you want change Pakistan is to capture yoj blackmail you and your family in Pakistan in the guise ofmaloom afrad, they dont have no power or authority in West, hence powerless scums cry you are foreign assets and shouldnt interfer in internal matters.

Majority in middle east cant make any political statements so you cant expect much from them remaining people are supporting and talking for the benefit of Pakistan.

If West is so bad then why let IMF and Uncle sam dictate Pakistan internal and foreign affairs.

If Pakistan becomes a decent state, why would people leave families, it will help only Pakistan
 
There à say :

In dictature, you shut up !
In democracy, bark as much you want.

Here we are in democtature where you can’t even bark !
 
You send money to your relatives, not charity or to the GOP. Overseas Pakistan only build huge mansions never seen anyone investing that in any sort of company, or anything that helps the country or the community.

Also after 2nd generation those remittances automatically dry up. And most of the remittances come from Pakistani workers in GCC.
 
And on topic of listening to key anchors, Muhammad Malick is saying IK won't be brought to the Judicial Complex tomorrow as requested, it will remain a jail trial and the 'decision' will be given in jail too.

And more worryingly he says the election result will be given elsewhere other than the polling booth.

36 second clip below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728828223251976231

And then we are told to keep any criticism of the Khaki Criminals off the table.
 
There is still time for Khaki boys.

Course correct, withdraw from all kind of constitutional overreach and let institutions operate without interference.
 
You are Indian,Stay the **** out of our internal business, **** off!!!!
 
That is incorrect as housing schemes / societies market significantly to overseas Pakistani's through exhibitions, sponsorship, TV adverts etc. And we know the role real estate plays in terms of contribution to the Pak economy.

ParkView City (Aleem Khan's venture) opened a London office last year, and now has another very swish UK sales office in London. Again, the desire there is overseas Pakistani's invest and that will be the dollar all these real estate developers chase.

However, I know of two diferent people personally who've pulled out of ventures in and around Islamabad due to the issues of the past 19 months.
 

