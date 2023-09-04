Sources are claiming that Mayarm Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif are running a powerful intelligence organization in Pakistan. According to these reports, this organization is purportedly stronger than the country's premier intelligence agency, the ISI. It is alleged that they have acquired advanced software from Israel, India, and the USA to support their operations. While these claims are controversial, they have sparked concerns about the extent of control and influence that Mayarm Nawaz holds over various aspects of Pakistani governance, including the military.



The source claims that Mayarm Nawaz exercises significant control over Pakistan, even extending to the country's army chief, General Asim Munier and many Generals. It is claimed that General Munier cannot undertake any action without her permission. Furthermore, there are allegations that Mayarm Nawaz possesses a video recording in which General Munier reportedly agreed with Nawaz Sharif to return to the political arena by dismantling the PTI, and bring back Nawaz shrif as leader in Pakistan.It is said that this manipulation of laws facilitated General Munier's appointment as the Chief, knowing that he would be reliant on Mayarm Nawaz's consent for any decision-making.



One of the purported features of this intelligence organization is the use of sophisticated software capable of capturing conversations from a distance. It is also alleged that this software enables the downloading of videos from individuals' mobile phones and emails. The organization is said to be staffed by foreign experts who specialize in such surveillance techniques. The reports claim that the organization bugs the residences and offices of judges, bureaucrats, generals, police officers, and politicians, collecting videos of their family members, including daughters and wives. Furthermore, it is suggested that the organization possesses software capable of creating fake videos to discredit individuals who are not involved in corrupt activities.



These allegations, if true, raise serious concerns about the state of governance and the protection of individual privacy in Pakistan. The existence of such an intelligence organization, purportedly operating outside the oversight of established security agencies like the ISI, poses significant challenges to the country's democratic processes and institutions.



However, It is crucial to approach these reports with caution and await further evidence or investigations before drawing any conclusions.



In any case, these allegations highlight the need for transparency, accountability, and robust checks and balances within Pakistan's intelligence and security apparatus. The protection of individual rights and privacy must be safeguarded, and any claims of abuse or unauthorized surveillance should be thoroughly investigated to uphold the principles of justice and democracy.



As the situation unfolds, it is essential for the Pakistani government, media, and civil society to address these allegations responsibly and ensure that the truth is revealed through a transparent and impartial investigation. Only then can the trust of the public be restored and the integrity of Pakistan's governance system be preserved.