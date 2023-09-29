What's new

A group of beggars, including women and children, arrested before departure in the name of Umrah

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,752
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

A group of beggars, including women and children, arrested before departure in the name of Umrah

Web Desk
Friday, September 29, 2023

The arrested persons belong to Kasowal


The arrested persons belong to Kasowal

LAHORE: A group of beggars, including children and women, were arrested before leaving for Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah.

FIA Immigration arrested a group of beggars trying to go to Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah during an operation. According to Director FIA Khalid Anees, children are also included in the group of beggars.

FIA Immigration investigated and found that an agent named Noro used to take them to Saudi Arabia and beg from them. The arrested persons include 8 women, 4 men and 4 children, who belong to Kasowal.

After the FIA immigration action at Multan Airport, the arrested persons are being further investigated//


www.express.pk

عمرہ کے نام پر خواتین و بچوں سمیت بھکاریوں کا گروہ روانگی سے قبل گرفتار - ایکسپریس اردو

ایف آئی اے امیگریشن کی ملتان ائرپورٹ پر کارروائی، نورو نامی ایجنٹ سعودی عرب لے جاکر بھیک منگواتا تھا، مزید تفتیش جاری
www.express.pk www.express.pk
 
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

A group of beggars, including women and children, arrested before departure in the name of Umrah

Web Desk
Friday, September 29, 2023

The arrested persons belong to Kasowal


The arrested persons belong to Kasowal

LAHORE: A group of beggars, including children and women, were arrested before leaving for Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah.

FIA Immigration arrested a group of beggars trying to go to Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah during an operation. According to Director FIA Khalid Anees, children are also included in the group of beggars.

FIA Immigration investigated and found that an agent named Noro used to take them to Saudi Arabia and beg from them. The arrested persons include 8 women, 4 men and 4 children, who belong to Kasowal.

After the FIA immigration action at Multan Airport, the arrested persons are being further investigated//


www.express.pk

عمرہ کے نام پر خواتین و بچوں سمیت بھکاریوں کا گروہ روانگی سے قبل گرفتار - ایکسپریس اردو

ایف آئی اے امیگریشن کی ملتان ائرپورٹ پر کارروائی، نورو نامی ایجنٹ سعودی عرب لے جاکر بھیک منگواتا تھا، مزید تفتیش جاری
www.express.pk www.express.pk
Click to expand...
No wonder Saudis are miffed.
 

Similar threads

Kingdom come
OVER 20 PTI WORKERS ARRESTED FOR TAKING OUT RALLY IN KARACHI
Replies
7
Views
354
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
N
‘90% of Beggars Arrested Abroad are Pakistanis’, Secretary Overseas
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
95
Views
2K
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
B
Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister embarks on Pakistan, Bangladesh visit
Replies
0
Views
205
Black_cats
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore
Replies
8
Views
190
HAIDER
HAIDER
hatehs
UP: Radical Hindus arrest Muslim man for "not taking action" against Whatsapp group member who insulted Yogi Adityanath
Replies
0
Views
156
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom