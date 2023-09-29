A group of beggars, including women and children, arrested before departure in the name of Umrah

ghazi52
Friday, September 29, 2023
The arrested persons belong to Kasowal
LAHORE: A group of beggars, including children and women, were arrested before leaving for Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah.
FIA Immigration arrested a group of beggars trying to go to Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah during an operation. According to Director FIA Khalid Anees, children are also included in the group of beggars.
FIA Immigration investigated and found that an agent named Noro used to take them to Saudi Arabia and beg from them. The arrested persons include 8 women, 4 men and 4 children, who belong to Kasowal.
After the FIA immigration action at Multan Airport, the arrested persons are being further investigated//
عمرہ کے نام پر خواتین و بچوں سمیت بھکاریوں کا گروہ روانگی سے قبل گرفتار - ایکسپریس اردو
ایف آئی اے امیگریشن کی ملتان ائرپورٹ پر کارروائی، نورو نامی ایجنٹ سعودی عرب لے جاکر بھیک منگواتا تھا، مزید تفتیش جاری
www.express.pk