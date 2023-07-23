What's new

A great response by an Ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission

Abdul Rehman Majeed

An excellent response by an ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission.

Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what?

It means nothing.

India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India.

No wonder Indians are dumb as you can get and the end of Endia is getting closer.


 

