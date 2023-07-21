A glimpse into the venues of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, best in the world

Hangzhou Asian Games Special Designed Bullet Trains And Rail lines​

5G+WiFi network full coverageSpecially equipped disabled friendly compartmentsThe EMU has achieved full coverage of the 5G+WiFi network.The intelligent interactive terminals installed inside some carriages can provide services such as high-speed rail entertainment centers, wireless projection screens, and operation information to meet passengers' entertainment needs such as watching movies and listening to music during the journey.The train is specially equipped with disabled friendly compartments, and the passage door widened to 900 mm, disabled friendly toilets, wheelchair storage areas, etc. can provide convenience for passengers of special needs.In addition, the carriage has Braille signs on seats, wheelchair fixings, toilets and other areas that are easy for visually impaired passengers to touch, optimizes the layout of the carriage, and designs function buttons, seat number reminders and other functions to provide convenience for special passengers.In order to improve the comfort of passengers, the designer and manufacturer have carefully crafted the shape design and manufacturing process. The EMU has undergone dozens of operation simulation tests, and the running stability has been greatly improved; some compartment seats have been adjusted and optimized based on ergonomics, and the passenger experience during high-speed driving will be greatly improved.In addition, the automatic adjustment system of air pressure and temperature in the train equipped with the EMU can improve the comfort of passengers when the train passes through the tunnel.The "Falcon" bionic design adopted on the front of the car can greatly reduce air resistance and is expected to save energy consumption by 10%. With the lightweight car body and overall energy-saving technology, the average annual power saving of a single train is about 1.8 million kWh.Through the application of Ethernet control vehicle technology, the data transmission speed of the Asian Games special train has been increased by more than 60 times. The vehicle-mounted WTD system based on full-band 5G technology is adopted, and the vehicle-mounted safety monitoring system and fault prediction and health management system are applied to build a "vehicle-ground integration" big data analysis platform.