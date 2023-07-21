What's new

A glimpse into the venues of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, best in the world

Facility wise, every China first and second tier city has better facilities to host the Olympic Games than any foreign cities.
 
Last edited:

Hangzhou Asian Games Special Designed Bullet Trains And Rail lines​


5G+WiFi network full coverageSpecially equipped disabled friendly compartmentsThe EMU has achieved full coverage of the 5G+WiFi network.

The intelligent interactive terminals installed inside some carriages can provide services such as high-speed rail entertainment centers, wireless projection screens, and operation information to meet passengers' entertainment needs such as watching movies and listening to music during the journey.

The train is specially equipped with disabled friendly compartments, and the passage door widened to 900 mm, disabled friendly toilets, wheelchair storage areas, etc. can provide convenience for passengers of special needs.

In addition, the carriage has Braille signs on seats, wheelchair fixings, toilets and other areas that are easy for visually impaired passengers to touch, optimizes the layout of the carriage, and designs function buttons, seat number reminders and other functions to provide convenience for special passengers.

In order to improve the comfort of passengers, the designer and manufacturer have carefully crafted the shape design and manufacturing process. The EMU has undergone dozens of operation simulation tests, and the running stability has been greatly improved; some compartment seats have been adjusted and optimized based on ergonomics, and the passenger experience during high-speed driving will be greatly improved.

In addition, the automatic adjustment system of air pressure and temperature in the train equipped with the EMU can improve the comfort of passengers when the train passes through the tunnel.The "Falcon" bionic design adopted on the front of the car can greatly reduce air resistance and is expected to save energy consumption by 10%. With the lightweight car body and overall energy-saving technology, the average annual power saving of a single train is about 1.8 million kWh.

Through the application of Ethernet control vehicle technology, the data transmission speed of the Asian Games special train has been increased by more than 60 times. The vehicle-mounted WTD system based on full-band 5G technology is adopted, and the vehicle-mounted safety monitoring system and fault prediction and health management system are applied to build a "vehicle-ground integration" big data analysis platform.
 
We need to get Xi to India for a few months to get rid of corruption at all levels. Then engineers can work without letting corrupt politicians and corrupt people from screwing up project after projects.

In return Xi can take a first hand look at how real democracy is a liberating thing that would let him leave a wonderful legacy for not only China but for mankind as whole.
 
The athletes use the special bullet train line to get to their competing venues and the Asian Games Village, fast and punctual and traffic worry free

调整大小 14.jpg
调整大小 64ba21eba3109d7518e194c6.jpeg
调整大小 64ba21eba3109d7518e194c8.jpeg
调整大小 64ba21eba3109d7518e194ca.jpeg
调整大小 749aa71486b0489da17937f0582aadba.jpeg
调整大小 dc5e-5cb1c5fa8c94e0ca23cd9ec7e166dee2.jpg
调整大小 49b4-22c8830f3541b259ea44e4046e4a35f0.jpg
 
Speaking of Hongzhou, the first thing comes into the Chinese people's mind is the West Lake and the millennium old Snake and Human love story happened near it.

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu ancient site
Replies
3
Views
344
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
N.Korea has applied to send athletes to Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, this September, sources say
Replies
0
Views
200
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
  • Article
Asian Games: officials vote to allow 500 Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete in Hangzhou, but they can’t win medals
Replies
4
Views
99
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venues completed
Replies
4
Views
494
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
ghazi52
Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India
Replies
14
Views
468
truthseeker2010
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom