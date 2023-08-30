A Chinese national has been arrested for murdering a US Professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,868
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
suspect identified as the Chinese national Tailei Qi
Yet another Chinese national coming over to the US to kill people.
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
suspect identified as the Chinese national Tailei Qi
Tailei Qi appears in US court with an interpreter and immediately charged with 1st degree murder...a death penalty offense in North Carolina.
Yet another Chinese national coming over to the US to kill people.
Why did the United States turn an excellent student into a murderer? Shouldn't you reflect?
Seriously, why is US turning even a docile Asian into a killer. There is something really wrong with America man.LOL! You Chinese just have to blame everybody other than yourselves for your own faults.
Just the classic Chinese perpetual in denial syndrome.
Given the wrong enviornment, everyone has the potential to become a criminal, that's why law and order for a society is so important.
suspect identified as the Chinese national Tailei Qi
Tailei Qi appears in US court with an interpreter and immediately charged with 1st degree murder...a death penalty offense in North Carolina.
Yet another Chinese national coming over to the US to kill people.
I hope it too, let US takes more Indians.How sad , America should limit the number of chinese students coming to America , they are sent by communists to spy and steal the research projects and intellectual property in American Universities.
That will be in the interest of US .I hope it too, let US takes more Indians.
You are telling only half the story. The professor is also Chinese. This seems to be a story of intra-cultural conflict. It may be that the professor expected the Chinese student to be more 'Chinese' than 'American' and that didn't sit well with the student leading to interpersonal conflict.
suspect identified as the Chinese national Tailei Qi
Tailei Qi appears in US court with an interpreter and immediately charged with 1st degree murder...a death penalty offense in North Carolina.
Yet another Chinese national coming over to the US to kill people.
It may be that the professor expected the Chinese student to be more 'Chinese' than 'American' and that didn't sit well with the student leading to interpersonal conflict.
He had just started his research and published just one paper. He had been at UNC for just a year. So, no need for recommendations yet. I am guessing it is an intra-cultural conflict. The professor might have wanted him to be more pliant and he might have objected.Or maybe the US professor wouldn't agree to his demands of giving him a high recommendation so he pulled out a gun and executed him.