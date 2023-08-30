What's new

A Chinese national has been arrested for murdering a US Professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696286036337336770

5OG6JIU5XZCGPCYMWJESBY4VUM.jpg

suspect identified as the Chinese national Tailei Qi

Tailei Qi appears in US court with an interpreter and immediately charged with 1st degree murder...a death penalty offense in North Carolina.

Yet another Chinese national coming over to the US to kill people.
 
Should have killed a scientist rather than just a professor. Play the same game the Americans play.
 
A normal criminal case. No need to make fuss of it.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! You Chinese just have to blame everybody other than yourselves for your own faults.

Just the classic Chinese perpetual in denial syndrome.
Seriously, why is US turning even a docile Asian into a killer. There is something really wrong with America man.
 
Given the wrong enviornment, everyone has the potential to become a criminal, that's why law and order for a society is so important.
 
beijingwalker said:
Given the wrong enviornment, everyone has the potential to become a criminal, that's why law and order for a society is so important.
Too bad for poor countries in Africa that don't have the manpower to follow every Chinese national as they apparently have an innate inner criminal waiting to pounce when given a chance. We shouldn't expect them to have any morals of knowing right from wrong so they need constant watching.

This probably explains many of Africa's missing person reports.

en.gariwo.net

The violent side of Chinese colonialism in Africa

A Rwandan court sentenced a Chinese citizen to 20 years in prison for tortures, after the man appeared in a video beating a former African employee tied to a tree. The incident, which took place in the Rutsiro district, Rwanda, is the latest episode of violence involving Chinese mines in Africa...
en.gariwo.net
 
How sad , America should limit the number of chinese students coming to America , they are sent by communists to spy and steal the research projects and intellectual property in American Universities.
 
karmaa said:
How sad , America should limit the number of chinese students coming to America , they are sent by communists to spy and steal the research projects and intellectual property in American Universities.
I hope it too, let US takes more Indians.
 
You are telling only half the story. The professor is also Chinese. This seems to be a story of intra-cultural conflict. It may be that the professor expected the Chinese student to be more 'Chinese' than 'American' and that didn't sit well with the student leading to interpersonal conflict.

People | Yan Research Group

yan.web.unc.edu yan.web.unc.edu
 
epebble said:
It may be that the professor expected the Chinese student to be more 'Chinese' than 'American' and that didn't sit well with the student leading to interpersonal conflict.
Or maybe the US professor wouldn't agree to his demands of giving him a high recommendation so he pulled out a gun and executed him.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Or maybe the US professor wouldn't agree to his demands of giving him a high recommendation so he pulled out a gun and executed him.
He had just started his research and published just one paper. He had been at UNC for just a year. So, no need for recommendations yet. I am guessing it is an intra-cultural conflict. The professor might have wanted him to be more pliant and he might have objected.
 
Academic decadence is very serious and getting worse each day in USA. There are academic decadence in China as well, worse than USA but China is getting better.

But in China, traumatized students simply endured, or resigned. Many female students let professor fk.

In US, students just shoot.
 

