A Chinese fishing boat capsized in the waters off Kagoshima, Japan. Chinese consulate requested the Japanese side to make every effort to rescue

The WeChat public account of the Chinese Consulate General in Fukuoka released a message on the evening of November 18:



According to the China Maritime Search and Rescue Center and the Japan Coast Guard, at 3:51 pm on November 18 (Japan time), a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the East China Sea west of Shimojima Island in Satsuma Kawauchi City, Kagoshima. 26 fishermen fell into the water, including 21 The people were rescued by a nearby Chinese fishing boat, but five people were missing.



After learning the above news, the Chinese Consulate General in Fukuoka immediately activated the emergency mechanism, established a real-time communication mechanism with relevant Japanese departments and the China Maritime Search and Rescue Center, and went all out to carry out work. Consul General Lu Guijun immediately had a phone call with the head of the search and rescue department of the 10th District of the Japan Coast Guard, emphasizing that China attaches great importance to the safety of the fishermen who fell into the water and asked Japan to use all means to continue the search and rescue tonight.



The Japanese side stated that it has dispatched aircraft to carry out search and rescue, but no clues have been found. Due to darkness and bad weather conditions, the aircraft has returned. It has now dispatched two patrol ships to the relevant waters to continue search and rescue. After daybreak, more search and rescue aircraft will be dispatched.