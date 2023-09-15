A certain Rocket force - Investigated

indushek
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2010
- Messages
- 3,428
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
火箭军某部党委深入调查研究解决部队发展难题 - 中国军网
近段时间，该部进一步完善党委机关调研课题计划，持续抓好调研成果梳理和研究论证，破解抓建备战等方面存在的深层次问题，切实把调研成果转化为破解难题的务实举措。同时建立反馈机制，加强对调研课题完成情况、问题解决情况的跟踪问效，对落实不到位的及时督导，确保整改落地见效。
www.81.cn
- The Party Committee of a certain Rocket Force conducted an in-depth investigation and study to solve the problem of troop development——
Turn "problem list" into "duty performance list"
■Special correspondent of People's Liberation Army Daily Yang Shaotong Reporter Yang Lun Correspondent Guan Biao
Not long ago, a leader of the Party Committee of a certain Rocket Force once again went to the front line of military training to conduct special research on the problems of troop training and preparation, and worked hard to make up for the shortcomings and weaknesses that affect the construction of the military's combat effectiveness.
“For major issues related to promoting the high-quality development of the army, we must adhere to the principle of research first and then decision-making.” The leader of the ministry told reporters, carefully studying President Xi’s speech at the theme education work conference on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era. In the important speech, they deeply felt that in order to solidify the basic skills of investigation and research, they need to start with the word "normal" and treat it as a task that must be done every day and every month. Investigate and clear up the bottlenecks and difficulties in implementation.
A previous survey left everyone deeply touched. During the actual confrontation training, faced with the special situation of attrition, a certain brigade encountered the problem of adding trumpeters to the backup team. The standing committee member of the party committee of the ministry, who helped build the brigade, led the functional departments to carry out special research on the launch team, analyze the data and information since the change of equipment, and listen to the suggestions of key experts. Based on the information obtained through the survey, they optimized and adjusted the talent training plan to effectively release talent effectiveness.
Wherever the difficulties that restrict development lie, that is where the focus of research lies. The reporter learned that the party committee of the ministry regards investigation and research as the "golden key" to grasp the laws of combat effectiveness generation, promote scientific decision-making, and solve development problems. In conjunction with the construction work throughout the year, they carry out research, lead and problem solving activities around key topics in different categories, organize party committee members and functional departments to lead problem solving, and regularly carry out "one case, one policy" exchange of results. For the problems discovered during the investigation, the members of the party committee, as the first responsible persons, promptly responded to the concerns of the officers and soldiers, accepted the supervision of the officers and soldiers, and did not relax until the problems were solved or completely solved, and truly turned the "problem list" into a "duty performance list" ".
"What can be solved on the front line will never be delayed in the conference room." Not long ago, officers and soldiers of a certain center reported in a questionnaire that personnel have been in a state of dispersion for a long time, and the operation of some temporary party organizations cannot meet actual work needs. In order to ensure that the troops are scattered thousands of miles away, the standing committee members of the Ministry's Party Committee took the initiative to take the initiative and went to the front line of the mission with the special research team to conduct investigations.
The secretary of the party committee of the center told reporters that they will focus their research on the construction of grassroots party organizations, focusing on the characteristics of diverse force composition, dispersed deployment, and full tasks, and introduce measures such as operating regulations for temporary party organizations in a state of dispersion. They also convened special deployment meetings and coordination and promotion meetings to continuously consolidate the foundation of party organization construction at task points and promote the comprehensive improvement of party building in the army.
In recent times, the ministry has further improved the party committee's research project plan, continued to organize research results and research demonstrations, solved deep-seated problems in construction and preparation, and effectively transformed research results into pragmatic measures to solve problems. At the same time, a feedback mechanism will be established to strengthen the tracking and effectiveness of the completion of research projects and problem solving, and provide timely supervision for inadequate implementation to ensure that rectifications are effective.
Since the beginning of this year, members of the party committee of the Ministry have been to the front lines of the army many times to conduct special research on optimizing combat readiness processes, opening up command links, and consolidating organizational construction. They have produced more than 20 research results, gathering strong military forces to promote high-quality development of the army.
-
@Skull and Bones @VkdIndian @hembo @PanzerKiel @LeGenD @Signalian @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Puffin @my2cents @jhungary @dbc @Deino