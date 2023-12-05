What's new

A Call to Muslims: Join Us in Turkey for Growth and Success

Dear Muslim citizens of our beloved Muslim nations, I encourage you to focus on personal development and consider coming to Turkey. Here, you can make investments, engage in meaningful work while preserving your cultural and religious identities. This is a long-term endeavor that requires dedication.

It's important to note that there's no place in Turkey for those who have abandoned their faith. Instead, we welcome individuals who choose to embrace our culture and contribute positively to our society. While Western nations unite and strengthen their positions, we often find ourselves divided by artificial boundaries. It's crucial to understand that there are no such boundaries; you are welcome to join us in Turkey.

Upon your arrival, seek out opportunities to establish businesses and contribute to our economy. Moreover, I've noticed that many among you have a profound understanding of the Ottoman Empire and the rich history of the Turks, often more so than some Turkish individuals who have lost touch with their heritage. While some may initially resist, they will eventually come to appreciate your knowledge and perspective.

In conclusion, I extend a warm invitation to come to Turkey and excel in your chosen endeavors, ensuring that you play an essential role in our shared future.
 
lot of european converts already did, you need to utilize those in most efficient manner and arrange special programs and opportunities for such people,
 

