A $2 billion hydropower dam in Sikkim, India, was destroyed in 10 minutes by flash flood.

Cow dungs construction quality, not surprised. Indians always mock the Chinese Three Gorges Dam and other infra were built with tofu dregs, that the dam should have been collapsed every year the flood hits, they have been crying for 30 years now and counting. Lol.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709853118559924364




www.hindustantimes.com

Sikkim dam washed away in 10 minutes after flash flood: Official

At least 30 people have been reported missing and six bridges have been washed away in north Sikim since Tuesday night due to the flash floods
