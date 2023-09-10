What's new

90 govt officials, 29 politicians involved in Iranian oil smuggling: report

Report on smuggling in Pakistan sent to PM House, includes details of businesses of Iranian oil, hawala/hundi
1694365813165.png

A report on the dirty business of smuggling in Pakistan has been sent to the Prime Minister's House. The report provides details of the business of smuggling of Iranian oil and hawala/hundi.

Sources quote the report as revealing that 722 currency dealers in Pakistan are involved in hawala/hundi business.

The highest number of dealers of hawala/hundi are based in Punjab with 205, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 183 and Sindh 176, whereas there are 17 businesses of hawala/hundi in Islamabad, 104 in Balochistan and 37 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources further said that the details of officers, politicians, dealers involved in the smuggling of Iranian oil have been provided to the Prime Minister’s House.

More than 2.81 billion liters of oil is smuggled from Iran to Pakistan annually, the reports says. It further adds that because of the smuggling, Pakistan is facing losses worth more than Rs60 billion annually.

Also Read: Startling revelations about massive smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan

It further says that the proceeds from the smuggling of Iranian oil are being used by terrorists. There are 76 dealers involved in the oil smuggling in border areas of the country.

Moreover, 995 petrol pumps across the country sell Iranian oil, the report reveals.

It further alleges that 90 government officials are also involved in the smuggling of Iranian oil, while 29 politicians are part of the dirty business of selling the smuggled petrol.

The report further claims that the Iranian oil is smuggled into Pakistan in Iranian vehicles.

Anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan​

Meanwhile, the FC and other agencies conducted a joint operation against narcotics in the Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

A massive crackdown on smugglers is underway with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

After 2016, this is the biggest anti-narcotics operation. During the operation, drug production, drug storage areas and valuable machines were destroyed.

Also Read: FBR launches major crackdown on tax defaulters

During the operation, 1,100kg of hashish, 94kg of ephedrine and 16.2kg of ice were seized as well as 1,090 liters of hydrochloric acid.

During the massive operation, 11 people were also arrested.

To ensure successful completion of the historic operation, a jirga was first organized and the people concerned were warned.

During the operation, 48 drug compounds and 70 acres of drug crops were destroyed, while 500 to 600 illegal armed Afghans were also deputed for the security of this drug warehouse.

During the operation, drugs worth millions and prohibited chemical materials used in the manufacturing were also seized.

Rumours have it that Shias have an overwhelmingly disproportionate presence in top leadership levels as they are propped up by the US. And there are significant concerns with where their true loyalties lie.

Not to be sectarian or anything but they are quite valid concerns. Pakistan is compromised at every level in every department.
 

