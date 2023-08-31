What's new

9 soldiers martyred 20 wounded in a suicide attack

As expected:

- ISPR will come up with it's usual statement of sent to hell bla bla
- The caretaker PM tries his fancy English and dogs of hell or whatever

2 din batain hongeen, COAS goes to the location, raises a few slogans, and back to putting civilians in jail.

May Allah bless all the shaheed with jannat and I hope we get rid of this menace soon.
 
The people responsible for this, are the officers who sent these boys.

These officers are busy amassing property and wealth, and selling these boy's blood to buy relevance in power structures of this country.

Let there be NO doubt, it was Pakistan Army who created terrorism,
 
@Signalian You try defending this one as well
What to defend? ... They died during their duty.. for what actually they should be doing.. However, I know if their superiors order them to torture civilians and disrobe them, they will do it saying '' uper sa order ha''
 
What to defend? ... They died during their duty.. for what actually they should be doing.. However, I know if their superiors order them to torture civilians and disrobe them, they will do it saying '' uper sa order ha''
Bas kar de donkey brain, these soldiers died of neglect.
 
Adil raja is 100% right, these pigs can fell to any level to get sympathies of the nation , but now youth is not chutia like patwaris or foujutiais
E8290C71-CF8A-4D7B-82A8-C949627B0B50.jpeg
B0F6D067-F9BC-48E5-93A4-B228F5CA48A8.jpeg
 
Sad to see foot soldiers loosing life. Generally so many soldiers are led by a junior rank officer. Were there any?

These attackers should open up the eyes of people who keep blaming outsideers for creating fassad. Biggest factors are homegrown and created by mishandling of domestic issues. No outsider can foment so many suicide attacks.
 
Adil raja is 100% right, these pigs can fell to any level to get sympathies of the nation , but now youth is not chutia like patwaris or foujutiais
Please can you translate it thanks.
 

