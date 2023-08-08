What's new

9 killed in multiple bombings in Pakistan

PAKISTAN-KECH-NORTH-WAZIRISTAN-1000x562-1691436477.jpg


No group yet claimed responsibility.

A roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying a local politician and his friends in southwestern Pakistan, killing him and six others. In another bombing, two people were killed in the country’s northwest.

The attack that killed seven on Monday happened in Kech, a town in Balochistan province, local police officer Haider Ali said.

The slain politician, Ishaq Yaqub, was from the Balochistan Awami Party and it was unclear who was behind the attack, said Ali.

Nine killed in multiple bombings in Pakistan

A local politician is among the dead in one of the attacks, with no responsibility claimed by any group.
Munira activated his cell to kill his own troops and pakistanis, so he can use this excuse to mobilize and spread reign of terror... that way he is relevant again and will sell that he is needed to protect them.. his dual game wont work out this time
 

