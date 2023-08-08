9 killed in multiple bombings in Pakistan

Hero786
No group yet claimed responsibility.
A roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying a local politician and his friends in southwestern Pakistan, killing him and six others. In another bombing, two people were killed in the country’s northwest.
The attack that killed seven on Monday happened in Kech, a town in Balochistan province, local police officer Haider Ali said.
The slain politician, Ishaq Yaqub, was from the Balochistan Awami Party and it was unclear who was behind the attack, said Ali.
Nine killed in multiple bombings in Pakistan
A local politician is among the dead in one of the attacks, with no responsibility claimed by any group.
