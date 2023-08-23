What's new

8 Ahmadis arrested in Lahore’s Badami Bagh area

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
712
-3
United Kingdom
India
workers,” he said and added that there was a facebook post regarding the son of the factory owner who used to preach Ahmadi faith.

On query by the locals, the IGP said, the owner closed down his factory and fled along with his son to avoid arrest.

The Badami Bagh police lodged a case against them on the complaint of a local man.

Some two days back, Dr Anwar said, six Ahmadis were nominated in the supplementary statement by the Lahore investigation wing and were shifted to the South Cantt Police Station to save them from the wrath of the religious people.

The video clip that went viral on social media was of the later incident, he said, adding that no one got injured and the factory and other valuables were not damaged.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693595127703544178

Kingdom come said:
Dr Anwar said, six Ahmadis were nominated in the supplementary statement by the Lahore investigation wing and were shifted to the South Cantt Police Station to save them from the wrath of the religious people.
Could someone plz explain , how came a doctor got involved in the matter ?
 
Jango said:
He's the IG.
A doctor doing thanaydaari ? I mean after exhausting a large chunk of tax payers money for his medical education he should be in the hospital treating patients no ?
 
Mentee said:
A doctor doing thanaydaari ? I mean after exhausting a large chunk of tax payers money for his medical education he should be in the hospital treating patients no ?
Welcome to CSS!
 
Jango said:
Welcome to CSS!
O yes! the Pakistani version of American lottery where a mere b.a level jackpot could make you "immune" to the third world's ills . That's like the elite has provided a jannati darvaza kinda setup for the masses to keep their revolutionary inclinations in check --------.
 
Mentee said:
O yes! the Pakistani version of American lottery where a mere b.a level jackpot could make you "immune" to the third world's ills . That's like the elite has provided a jannati darvaza kinda setup for the masses to keep their revolutionary inclinations in check --------.
I was listening to a few podcasts the other day, and one of them had the AC Islamabad there, Awaid or something. The guy himself is pretty capable and all, but the host asked him about the system of CSS and the examinations etc.

The guy said, you have to appreciate that this system gives a chance for anyone in the country to come to a position of power, and since there is zero class progression otherwise in Pakistan, CSS provides that avenue.

Matlab tum civil service ko class progression treat kar rahay ho instead of a public service institution?
 
Jango said:
I was listening to a few podcasts the other day, and one of them had the AC Islamabad there, Awaid or something. The guy himself is pretty capable and all, but the host asked him about the system of CSS and the examinations etc.

The guy said, you have to appreciate that this system gives a chance for anyone in the country to come to a position of power, and since there is zero class progression otherwise in Pakistan, CSS provides that avenue.

Matlab tum civil service ko class progression treat kar rahay ho instead of a public service institution?
I've personally seen how capable these bps 17 , 18 clerks are ------.
 
Mentee said:
I've personally seen how capable these bps 17 , 18 clerks are ------.
Well there are a few exceptions here and there, and I would say that now the crop of people coming is better. You have foreign graduates, LUMS, NUST, GIKI graduates coming into civil service more and more.

But perhaps that is because there are little job opportunities elsewhere in the country.

Anyways, this is all for another thread.
 
Jango said:
Well there are a few exceptions here and there, and I would say that now the crop of people coming is better. You have foreign graduates, LUMS, NUST, GIKI graduates coming into civil service more and more.

But perhaps that is because there are little job opportunities elsewhere in the country.

Anyways, this is all for another thread.
This is where professionalism gets sabotaged ------- no matter if a guy is an ivy league graduate in commerce or a Plato of his time , never can he manage and formulate policies for a plethora of departments .
 
Mentee said:
This is where professionalism gets sabotaged ------- no matter if a guy is an ivy league graduate in commerce or a Plato of his time , never can he manage and formulate policies for a plethora of departments .
Oh I agree. We need a major overhaul in this department, but when someone goes ahead and tries to do it, the civil service just stops working and then Bajwa comes to PM Office and says keh aap yeh karna band karain, sarkari officer kaam karna band kar gaye hain and then makes it a reason for overthrowing a government. :D

Kingdom come said:
Can you explain?
Explain what?

Also buddy, stop spamming the forum. You have received one warning already.
 
Jango said:
Oh I agree. We need a major overhaul in this department, but when someone goes ahead and tries to do it, the civil service just stops working and then Bajwa comes to PM Office and says keh aap yeh karna band karain, sarkari officer kaam karna band kar gaye hain and then makes it a reason for overthrowing a government. :D
We literally need to throw this css in the trash bin and hire MPhil/phd professionals as managers/secretaries for govt orgs .
 
Mentee said:
We literally need to throw this css in the trash bin and hire MPhil/phd professionals as managers/secretaries for govt orgs .
Not wholesale overthrow, but there does need to be a change.

You do need file pushers in the system, but you also need experienced people.

There is an MP scale, which gets hired usually for jobs which require technical expertise. State bank uses it heavily.

Alot of the initiatives that PTI govt undertook hired MP scale employees, and there was quite a resentment in PMO for that too.
 
Why do the fundos have a bohat bara kira up theirs.. Live and let live you SOBs.
 

