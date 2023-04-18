What's new

700 Indian students deported from Canada

very heartbreaking.. Students were close to getting permanent residency, now getting deported.

Edit: If students were actually completely oblivions.
 
A lot of Sikhs in that video. Maybe the Hindoo extremist government of India played a part to have them deported as the Sikhs are becoming politically powerful there?
 
AA_ said:
You have no idea at the desperation of some Punjabis who want to go to Canada, they use whatever way they can to just go there and end up like this. Canada has become 2nd home for them.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
I actually do, based off my conversations with few Uber drivers who were Sikh. I try to avoid anecdotal arguments.
 

