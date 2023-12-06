The Cameroonian Prime Minister, Head of Government receives ISSF Inspection Committee
12 May، 2022
On Wednesday, 12 May 2022, HE Dr. Joseph DION NGUTE Prime Minister, Head of Government of Cameroon received and welcomed the ISSF Inspection Committee in his office, stressing the full support given by his government to host the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2025.
He also added that the government will create a development plan for all sports facilities and venues that will host the Games competitions and delegations from all ISSF member countries to Yaoundé.
