5G smart ophthalmology patrol vehicles deployed in Xinjiang Pamir high plateau regions to help the rural locals with eye disease treatment

2023-08-07 23:185G smart ophthalmology patrol vehicles ,members of the medical team from the Guangdong Zhongshan Eye Center of Sun Yat-sen University conduct a series of free clinic activities such as cataract surgery and eye disease screening for the Pamir region local people for free in Xinjiang.Because Xinjiang Pamir region is located in the Pamir Plateau, its high altitude strong ultraviolet rays and long sun hours make incidence of cataracts and other eye diseases of the locals very high. However, due to the lack of high-quality medical resources, many local patients do not receive timely and effective screening and treatment, resulting in blindness.Xinjiang Pamir region is vast and extremely sparsely populated, the environment is harsh and settlements are are apart, it's not easy for the locals to seek medical help.One data shows that the number of cataract surgeries for a million people in Xinjiang is lower than the national average, while the annual cataract surgeries in Kashkurgan are less than half of those in Urumqi.The 5G smart ophthalmology patrol vehicles bring the top quality medical service to the people's homes."We brought the 5G smart ophthalmology patrol cars here because we want to deliver the cutting-edge technology and help high-quality medical resources down to the remote rural Pamir locals." Lin Haotian, director of Zhongshan Ophthalmology Center, said.According to reports, the 5G smart ophthalmology patrol car innovates the diagnosis and treatment model, builds a new format of "mobile patrol + intelligent technology system", and integrates "device + expert" functions to achieve breakthroughs in space and time, allowing people in remote areas to have easy access to quality medical services.As a one-stop service platform for mobile eye health, the inspection vehicle is equipped with testing equipment such as optometrists and fundus cameras. Relying on the 5G medical dedicated network and intelligent system, local people can receive a remote diagnosis report issued by the expert team of Guangdong Zhongshan Eye Center on the same day after conducting eye examinations in the car.