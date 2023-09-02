What's new

5G Mobile Coverage Worldwide

See how much 5G mobile network coverage on each countries?

look up your countries 5G progress at ookla.com

www.speedtest.net

Ookla 5G Map - Tracking 5G Network Rollouts Around the World

See the latest 5G rollouts across the world with our interactive 5G map. We’re tracking 5G cellular networks so you don’t have to. The Ookla 5G map will be updated with new cities as we see results.
www.speedtest.net www.speedtest.net

This is world wide snapshot

1693660124270.png


Canada

1693660247571.png


United States

1693660443674.png


United Kingdom

1693660491870.png


Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland

1693660573520.png


Rest of EU

1693660618619.png
 
Russia (Yes, there are 2 nodes)

1693660663018.png


India

1693660736165.png


Thailand

1693660775732.png


Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore

1693660824035.png


China
1693660883053.png


Japan, South Korea

1693660926764.png


the Philippines

1693660970653.png


Australia

1693661011157.png


New Zealand

1693661046370.png


Mexico

1693661087992.png
 
kmc_chacko said:
isn't China was leader in 5G why they are lagging in
They were sanctioned by the US, considering this, Huawei only manage to put 5G phone back in market. That itself should tell you something.
 
5g ain’t squat. I have had lte, 3G, 5g and 5g+ not much difference.
 
Mustang125 said:
5g ain’t squat. I have had lte, 3G, 5g and 5g+ not much difference.
.......

5G+ typical speed is 1.5gbps
5G typical speed is 500mbps
4G LTE typical speed is 20 mbps
3G typical speed is 1.5mbps

there are hella different....
 
Maybe Rogers in Canada is scamming me broski, because I really don’t see much of a difference. My home internet which is 1gpbs Much faster.
 
Mustang125 said:
Maybe Rogers in Canada is scamming me broski, because I really don’t see much of a difference. My home internet which is 1gpbs Much faster.
It's very different lol.

My phone (Optus 5G) vs My wife's phone (Vodafone 4G LTE)

20230903_000331.jpg


My wife's phone

20230901_181144.jpg


My phone

And 5G+ beat giganet......

This is the speed it can go up to 2gbps here in Sydney


And seems like the 5G+ om Verizon goes up to 5gbps


Plus you can't bring your home internet out...........
 

