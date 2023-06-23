What's new

500th TB2

FzVCH_yaQAAe7XQ



Lets go to the 1000... :turkey:

FzVCH_vaAAMjdNl
 
Interesting that its a TB2 with a Turkish flag, I had thought that Turkey had already bought all that it needed and had fully saturated their inventory, and the ones being made were being made for export, but it seems domestic orders are still coming in.
 
hyperman said:
Interesting that its a TB2 with a Turkish flag, I had thought that Turkey had already bought all that it needed and had fully saturated their inventory, and the ones being made were being made for export, but it seems domestic orders are still coming in.
It's probably just to show that Baykar has reached a major milestone with the TB-2. Not many companies can brag that they built over 500 drones for a bunch of major customers, and have had major battlefield successes.

TB-2 will likely overshadow most of its successors due to just how important it ended up being in defining the battlefields of the biggest war Europe has experienced since the end of ww2, as well as how it led to successful military operations in multiple wars across multiple continents.
 
mind this, the assembly line is for 2 years full, so the amount could break 1000.
 
Oublious said:
mind this, the assembly line is for 2 years full, so the amount could break 1000.
most probably it will be! i wonder that how many Akınci produced until now, it would be very effective at overseas operations.
 

