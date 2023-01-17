50% of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027,India Likely to Manufacture 1 in 2 of the iPhones Globally

INDIAPOSITIVE
India Likely to Manufacture 1 in 2 of the iPhones Globally Sold by 2027, Says New Report

Apple might manufacture 50% of iPhones in India by 2027, hints a report.
Published On: Jan 17, 2023 | Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apple might manufacture 50 percent of iPhones in India by 2027.
- Foxconn plans to manufacture iPad and MacBooks in Vietnam.
- Apple might manufacture iPhone 15 smartphone in India.
After starting hiring for their stores in India, the Cupertino- based tech giant Apple is likely to shift its major production lines to India from China, if a new report is to be believed. The company is expected to shift its 50 percent production to India by 2027, says the same report.
Currently, India is producing only 5 percent of iPhones, which is likely to grow by 25 percent by 2025. However, shifting its 50 percent production means that half of the devices will be manufactured in the country. This is quite surprising as JP Morgan earlier reported that Apple will move its 25 percent of production to India.
According to the South China Morning Post report, Foxconn, which is the largest supplier of Apple, has come up with a new plan to set up iPad and MacBook production in Vietnam. The report said that since 2020, Foxconn has been trying to shift assembly lines to Vietnam, but could not succeed; however, this time, the production is likely to start in May this year.
No Confirmation From AppleIt is worth noting that Apple and Foxconn have not made any official announcement on the same. However, Foxconn has already set up a new production line in Vietnam with an investment of US$270 million. Plus, the company hired more than 60,000 people in Vietnam. On the other hand, one should not forget that China is still producing Apple products and is known as a hub for the same, but the ongoing Covid crisis, and disruptions in manufacturing lines. and tensions between China and America could be the reason for shifting the production lines to other countries.
Apple Manufacturing iPhone 14 In IndiaIt is important to note that Apple is already manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The production has been started soon after in China. In addition, the company is in a process of increasing production and expanding lines in the coming years. Similarly, industry analysts believe that Apple is likely to turn India into a manufacturing hub and cut down its production in China.
Moreover, it is expected that the tech giant will start manufacturing iPhone 15 in India and China at the same time. However, the Economic Daily News report claims the company has already tested the iPhone 15 in China. Besides, Foxconn has already started the manufacturing of the iPhone 15 under trial production. The report claims that this is a regular practice and the company does it every first quarter of the year before finalizing the design of the upcoming phones. To those unaware, the company plans to bring four smartphones under iPhone 15 series such such as iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra
