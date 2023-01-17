What's new

50% of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027,India Likely to Manufacture 1 in 2 of the iPhones Globally

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1615064105806888960

India Likely to Manufacture 1 in 2 of the iPhones Globally Sold by 2027, Says New Report​

Apple might manufacture 50% of iPhones in India by 2027, hints a report.
Jan 17, 2023
  • Apple might manufacture 50 percent of iPhones in India by 2027.
  • Foxconn plans to manufacture iPad and MacBooks in Vietnam.
  • Apple might manufacture iPhone 15 smartphone in India.
After starting hiring for their stores in India, the Cupertino- based tech giant Apple is likely to shift its major production lines to India from China, if a new report is to be believed. The company is expected to shift its 50 percent production to India by 2027, says the same report.
Currently, India is producing only 5 percent of iPhones, which is likely to grow by 25 percent by 2025. However, shifting its 50 percent production means that half of the devices will be manufactured in the country. This is quite surprising as JP Morgan earlier reported that Apple will move its 25 percent of production to India.
According to the South China Morning Post report, Foxconn, which is the largest supplier of Apple, has come up with a new plan to set up iPad and MacBook production in Vietnam. The report said that since 2020, Foxconn has been trying to shift assembly lines to Vietnam, but could not succeed; however, this time, the production is likely to start in May this year.

No Confirmation From Apple​

It is worth noting that Apple and Foxconn have not made any official announcement on the same. However, Foxconn has already set up a new production line in Vietnam with an investment of US$270 million. Plus, the company hired more than 60,000 people in Vietnam. On the other hand, one should not forget that China is still producing Apple products and is known as a hub for the same, but the ongoing Covid crisis, and disruptions in manufacturing lines. and tensions between China and America could be the reason for shifting the production lines to other countries.

Apple Manufacturing iPhone 14 In India​

It is important to note that Apple is already manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The production has been started soon after in China. In addition, the company is in a process of increasing production and expanding lines in the coming years. Similarly, industry analysts believe that Apple is likely to turn India into a manufacturing hub and cut down its production in China.
Moreover, it is expected that the tech giant will start manufacturing iPhone 15 in India and China at the same time. However, the Economic Daily News report claims the company has already tested the iPhone 15 in China. Besides, Foxconn has already started the manufacturing of the iPhone 15 under trial production. The report claims that this is a regular practice and the company does it every first quarter of the year before finalizing the design of the upcoming phones. To those unaware, the company plans to bring four smartphones under iPhone 15 series such such as iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra


India Likely to Manufacture 1 in 2 of the iPhones Globally Sold by 2027, Says New Report - MySmartPrice

India will start manufacturing 50 percent of iPhones by 2027 and is expected to become a hub for the company.
I think there could be drop in iPhone sales as countries like China and Pakistan would buy less made in India products.

It is possible that the Chinese market will be totally cared with Made in China products as is the case right now but it will certainly have a unnecessary negative impact on iPhone sales in not-so-friendly countries of India
 
As if we care about Pakistan lol 😆

Apple's radical Indian iPhone production expansion will take years to hit 50% of global demand, but component suppliers in China are already seeing the impact.
Previous claims of Apple looking at giant India expansion for its manufacturing, and specific iPhone 15 trial production reports, are having an effect in China.
According to the South China Morning Post, Apple's moves are already affecting the stock value of Chinese firms involved in all of Apple's devices.. It attributes component supplier Goertek's loss of AirPods orders to the move, for instance, and with it the company's 60% earnings forecast drop.
South China Morning Post also says that Ofilm,maker of camera components, has seen sales and profits plunge. However, that was because Apple ceased all orders once Ofilm was placed on the US sanctions list over human rights violations.

The publication reports that in contrast, India's iPhone shipments doubled between April 2022 and December 2022, compared to the same months in 2021.
Apple's India iPhone plan will hit China manufacturers hard | AppleInsider

Apple's radical Indian iPhone production expansion will take years to hit 50% of global demand, but component suppliers in China are already seeing the impact.
It’s not about India caring or not as it is irrelevant. The Apple is US company and moving to India for cheap labour and to reduce China’s dependence on tech products.

I was saying in general as there are several countries who prefer to buy a product just because it is made in “so and so” country.

China is the biggest market for Apple and they can’t afford to lose that just because they want cheap labour. It will take yearly for Apple to bring it up to 50% of total iPhone product as the article is claiming in my opinion

Thanks
 
Apple is hedging their bets on China. When I buy an iPhone the last thing I check is where is it made
 
I don't know a single person who has bought an iPhone because it was made in China. Apple cleverly put in the "Designed in California, Made in China" tag so that it was clear that the iPhone was simply manufactured in China as per Apple's design and specifications.
 
Okay, might Make in India will not going to sell in Pakistan & China. 50% will produce by china and other countries.
 
A lot of Cisco, Intel, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon stuff is engineered in India. I do not know if you want to start buying less of it
 

