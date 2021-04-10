What's new

5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF

Sep 12, 2020
5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF
Part 1 of 2

Presence of Indian Trolls
The presence of Indian Trolls on PDF , and other forums is a common nuisance but there are ways to deal effectively with them other than outright banning.
Before we discuss my suggestions on how to deal with them let's first discuss the objectives of the Indian Trolls and why they are on Pakistani forums and not elsewhere in such numbers.
Fact: The Chinese, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and Arab English language forums have a far smaller presence of Indian Trolls.

Why are they here ?
Not a single Indian PDF forum members is the least bit interested in a dialogue or any kind of civil discourse with Pakistanis. These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills. These Hindutva Trolls are engaged in the most sophisticated game of psychological warfare ever initiated in recent history matched only by the sophisticated German Nazi Propaganda machine established in the 1930s in a pre-internet age . The initial object is to humiliate, embarrass, shame, confuse, Pakistanis by manipulated propaganda and sow discord, emphasizing on linguistic, ethnic differences. The ultimate object is to establish completely the concept of the superiority of the "Hindutva" ideology based on concocted ancient mythology, and exaggerated current military and economic power. The average demoralized Pakistani must be made to accept the futility of opposing the aggression against his nation and accept his inferiority by technology, education, religion, race and culture to his Hindutva overlords. A demoralized population is a pre-requisite to a successful military conquest and occupation. The battle on the social media and on forums like these is just one aspect of the larger religious campaign being waged by Hindutva fascists. The other battles are of course the ritual communal pogroms of Indian Muslims, killing of Pakistani civilians by shelling , gunning down Bangladeshi civilians by sniping, with no consequences.
It is possible that some of the Hindutva Indian PDF Trolls may have actually participated in communal pogroms. In a different avatar, on other social media sites mostly in Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi, Hindutva trolls openly boast their "score". The PDF posts are simply a battle by other means.

Their methods
The game is to first start by posting innocuous posts, on "affinity", such as language, music, culture, food, dress, etc. Once the bonafides of the member have been established the posts are then cleverly switched to propagating religious culture, which has no connection to Pakistan. Temple architecture, ancient dance forms, religious music. This is to bring a sense of awe and "shame" to Pakistanis by showing how superior ancient India was.
Message 1: Pakistanis or Muslims should be ashamed of their past for abandoning and
rejecting such a beautiful heritage.
Message 2 : Pakistanis and Muslims were Hindus once and must revert to becoming
Hindus of whatever caste or status is determined for them by their
soon-to-be victorious overlords.

Then the gloves are off. Threads are deliberately started to highlight India's military might, space programs, nuclear might, stock market etc. Also started are threads highlighting the "1000 year victory" , " Don't forget 1971 ". "300 killed in Surgical strikes etc. "
The third and final message :

Message 3 :

Resistance is futile. Pakistan has suffered a string of consecutive military
defeats at the hands of Hindus and India. Pakistan is an illegal, artificial and economically
unviable state that Is militarily too weak to sustain an assault by India. In order to avoid
annihilation Pakistan must first surrender Azad Kashmir to India and subsequently
completely relinquish the rest of it's territory to India by disarming and surrendering .
Pakistan must merge back into India, and its population must either reconvert to the
Sanatan Dharma and get it "due" place in the caste hierarchy or be annihilated.

The Pavlovian Reflex:
The Hindutva IT professionals have an advisory board of trained psychologists who know what Pavlovian Reflex to generate by starting a thread or diverting a topic . So diverting a topic based off a comment ( example : 1971 war ) is sure to generate a heated response.
The object of the Pavlovian Reflex is to divert anything that brings the least amount of national pride amongst Pakistanis. This could be as remote as a successful completion of a stretch of a highway in the mountains of North Punjab. The post could be derailed by "Don't forget 1971... we nearly captured that area ). Every discussion can be derailed by a provocative post and these invariably are.

( To be continued Part 2 )
 
THank you.... Please let us add to it Chinese ones as well.

We need to clean up this forum of both of them.
 
other forums
Which ones?
 
All three troll each other with the same hate to be fair. It's the same thing just a different thread everything turns to faith bashing and accusing each other of being evil. Years ago you could see good discussions happen but now that not the case. Good posters from each side have left their insight is missed i just come back after a couple of years but it becomes boring after a while.
 
Continuing from the post above:

5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF
Part 2 of 2

1. Identify the troll.
Having a banned list of Trolls for reference helps.
Sinodefence for example routinely updates a "Sticky" or "Featured"
thread that presents a list of banned trolls.
Obviously these trolls have multiple accounts so they resurface .
PDF Members should keep their own list so as to
identify these trolls when they resurface . The resurfaced troll usually
goes through the same routine of first making innocuous posts
before spilling the venom.
Identify a troll and treat the troll as a troll no matter how.
innocent the facade.

2. Stick to English as the language and Keep posts factual.
When interacting with trolls stick to English for communication.
.Avoid using Hindi or any other language the troll is familiar with. Indian Trolls frequently use Hindi Urdu memes, gifs, cartoons, proverbs, and short insulting sentences to incite, derail, or even in a "softer mode" to emotionally blackmail. Due to language incompatibility they can't do this on Chinese, Arab, or even Bangladeshi forums, and are extremely uncomfortable with their situation there. Discussing in grammatically correct English, without idioms, and slang is the last thing Hindutva trolls want. We can if necessary post a link to a Hindi news bulletin or video clip, and if we use a Hindi reference we can translate these. Using Google translate to translate Hindi text is a delightful experience and it is extremely demoralizing for the Hindutva troll that we Pakistanis are reading the Panchjanya editorial.
Keeping Posts Factual
Most of us are already doing this. Keep your posts, factual. Post links or evidence in support of your arguments. As Pakistanis we have a wealth of information available through the internet, and a language affinity gives us the power to monitor the enemy audio-visual media. Even though the temptation is extreme, a one liner retort ( unless absolutely necessary ) should be avoided and preferably kept short, though this may not always be possible.
Go back and research. It is always better delay a response, even by a few days, and to research something, and come up with an embarrassing revelation, rather than make an instant one liner.

3. Understanding the mindset and Troll hierarchy.
Not all Indian Trolls are the same. Some have good English language skills, and these are mostly South Indians either from Andhra, Telengana, or a few from Karnataka whose knowledge of Hindi is imperfect. Andhra, Telengana, and Karnataka are communally polarized southern states, and thus anti-Muslim feelings automatically translate to anti-Pakistani hostility. Karnatakans are far fewer in number due to their inadequacy with Hindi. There are also , very few Tamils ( Tamil Nadu ) , or Malyalis ( Kerala) here . If at all present their knowledge of Hindi is minimal and in any case those states are not communally polarized.....yet.
The bulk majority of trolls here are from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and the northern Cow belt, ( UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal ). The notable exceptions are Sikh trolls from Punjab. Generally Biharis have very poor English language skills ( or even access to networks and decent computers ) to troll.
Of the Hindi speaking trolls, those with the best English language skills are Marathis or Goans, The UP and Gujarati trolls have the worst English language skills. These are the ones who frequently break out into Hindi. Ignore their Hindi rants. If you follow the trolls on the Indian Defence Forum or Food forum you can tell if the person is South Indian, and most likely from Andhra. Why this is important is that the level of hostility can be gauged, and such trolls seldom sustain a slug fest though there are exceptions.

4. Derailment
The favorite weapon of the Troll is derailment via a Pavlovian Reflex.
See my post above.
Try not to answer the troll on the same thread if there is a derailment.
Point the troll to a suitable thread on the topic
( Example : To a "Don't forget 1971 .., " post, point to " Revenge of Pakistan " Link ) . Alternatively, Copy the post and reply on that thread compelling the troll to get off the thread that is being derailed.

Trolls will repeat the same posts over and over again, a kind of spamming, but on different threads, are hoping to induce "Response Fatigue". Keep a record of your earlier posts to the same questions handy ( Example: IAF shot down an F-16 ), and to each post either dump the response or point a link to the earlier response. The troll will rapidly develop a Response Fatigue.

5. Report ALL Trolls and "Ignore" .

Report ALL Trolls and re-surfaced trolls to the mods . The mods cannot be everywhere. We have to assist them in their moderation. The least we can do is to make them aware. It is not sufficient just to Report but to specifically mention what was objectionable in the post or how many times the spam had been dumped.
Set a low tolerance level for any or slightest insults, implied or otherwise to Pakistan, it's people, it's culture, it's armed forces, it's religion . Report all posts .
As a final option if countering trolls is unpleasant follow what the Chinese do. Hit the IGNORE button, and the Troll's post goes invisible and unanswered.
 
Says the ones who come up with cheap jokes whenever we post sensible, Whenever I posted a thread some Pakistani or Chinese has come to troll and belittle it with comparisons and stuff.

I posted a message on AMCA’s design and Pakistanis and Chinese members started trolling as copied from J-31, Azm is superior etc. I mentioned rules about EEZ still others were busy exaggerating stuff. A thread on rampage missile was created for discussion and Pakistanis and Chinese members came bringing 26/27 Feb Skirmishes for no reason. Look inside yourselves too before pointing out on others.
 
Says the ones who come up with cheap jokes whenever we post sensible, Whenever I posted a thread some Pakistani or Chinese has come to troll and belittle it with comparisons and stuff.

I posted a message on AMCA’s design and Pakistanis and Chinese members started trolling as copied from J-31, Azm is superior etc. I mentioned rules about EEZ still others were busy exaggerating stuff. A thread on rampage missile was created for discussion and Pakistanis and Chinese members came bringing 26/27 Feb Skirmishes for no reason. Look inside yourselves too before pointing out on others.
Don't whine. From my records you have been banned earlier.
Stick to the topic and discuss the points above if you agree with them. If you are Troll yourself then tell us how you function and how you intend to escape being banned again.
 
Should I tell for what reasons I have been banned? For lame reasons. That is why I have reduced engagement with Pakistanis on PDF.
 
5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF
Part 1 of 2

Presence of Indian Trolls
The presence of Indian Trolls on PDF , and other forums is a common nuisance but there are ways to deal effectively with them other than outright banning.
Before we discuss my suggestions on how to deal with them let's first discuss the objectives of the Indian Trolls and why they are on Pakistani forums and not elsewhere in such numbers.
Fact: The Chinese, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and Arab English language forums have a far smaller presence of Indian Trolls.

Why are they here ?
Not a single Indian PDF forum members is the least bit interested in a dialogue or any kind of civil discourse with Pakistanis. These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills. These Hindutva Trolls are engaged in the most sophisticated game of psychological warfare ever initiated in recent history matched only by the sophisticated German Nazi Propaganda machine established in the 1930s in a pre-internet age . The initial object is to humiliate, embarrass, shame, confuse, Pakistanis by manipulated propaganda and sow discord, emphasizing on linguistic, ethnic differences. The ultimate object is to establish completely the concept of the superiority of the "Hindutva" ideology based on concocted ancient mythology, and exaggerated current military and economic power. The average demoralized Pakistani must be made to accept the futility of opposing the aggression against his nation and accept his inferiority by technology, education, religion, race and culture to his Hindutva overlords. A demoralized population is a pre-requisite to a successful military conquest and occupation. The battle on the social media and on forums like these is just one aspect of the larger religious campaign being waged by Hindutva fascists. The other battles are of course the ritual communal pogroms of Indian Muslims, killing of Pakistani civilians by shelling , gunning down Bangladeshi civilians by sniping, with no consequences.
It is possible that some of the Hindutva Indian PDF Trolls may have actually participated in communal pogroms. In a different avatar, on other social media sites mostly in Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi, Hindutva trolls openly boast their "score". The PDF posts are simply a battle by other means.

Their methods
The game is to first start by posting innocuous posts, on "affinity", such as language, music, culture, food, dress, etc. Once the bonafides of the member have been established the posts are then cleverly switched to propagating religious culture, which has no connection to Pakistan. Temple architecture, ancient dance forms, religious music. This is to bring a sense of awe and "shame" to Pakistanis by showing how superior ancient India was.
Message 1: Pakistanis or Muslims should be ashamed of their past for abandoning and
rejecting such a beautiful heritage.
Message 2 : Pakistanis and Muslims were Hindus once and must revert to becoming
Hindus of whatever caste or status is determined for them by their
soon-to-be victorious overlords.

Then the gloves are off. Threads are deliberately started to highlight India's military might, space programs, nuclear might, stock market etc. Also started are threads highlighting the "1000 year victory" , " Don't forget 1971 ". "300 killed in Surgical strikes etc. "
The third and final message :

Message 3 :

Resistance is futile. Pakistan has suffered a string of consecutive military
defeats at the hands of Hindus and India. Pakistan is an illegal, artificial and economically
unviable state that Is militarily too weak to sustain an assault by India. In order to avoid
annihilation Pakistan must first surrender Azad Kashmir to India and subsequently
completely relinquish the rest of it's territory to India by disarming and surrendering .
Pakistan must merge back into India, and its population must either reconvert to the
Sanatan Dharma and get it "due" place in the caste hierarchy or be annihilated.

The Pavlovian Reflex:
The Hindutva IT professionals have an advisory board of trained psychologists who know what Pavlovian Reflex to generate by starting a thread or diverting a topic . So diverting a topic based off a comment ( example : 1971 war ) is sure to generate a heated response.
The object of the Pavlovian Reflex is to divert anything that brings the least amount of national pride amongst Pakistanis. This could be as remote as a successful completion of a stretch of a highway in the mountains of North Punjab. The post could be derailed by "Don't forger 1971... we nearly captured that area ). Every discussion can be derailed by a provocative post and these invariably are.

( To be continued Part 2 )
When I came to PDF, I saw the toxic environment and pointed out active hostile psyops. But nobody took notice.
 
When I came to PDF, I saw the toxic environment and pointed out active hostile psyops. But nobody took notice.
I have trouble understanding all this. We are maybe a few hundred active members here and we have common interest areas. Some of us actively working in these areas, while others are enthusiasts of defense industries or geopolitics. Of course, there should be differences of opinion. Differences of opinion are beneficial in leaving one's comfort zone and able to take a step forward.

But I am not naive enough to be unaware of organized troll groups and psyop organizations have parallel communication channels. But why Mods cant reflect its necessary stance on these? My call to Mods: Run the forum in a dictatorship way for just one month. Let all unnecessary trolls be purged. Thus, we can continue on our way in peace.

There is no fine or deleting here If you call a nation as "dog." But, we see that forum management put a forum rule on top of the page and stating that flaming is prohibited. This type of provocations or generally, all of the organized offensive methods trigger anger even on the calmest peoples, so the meaningless and endless fights continue that spill over to every thread. While I was browsing forum archives, I saw many valuable forum threads ruined in this way. It's really sad thing.
 
5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF
Part 1 of 2

Presence of Indian Trolls
The presence of Indian Trolls on PDF , and other forums is a common nuisance but there are ways to deal effectively with them other than outright banning.
Before we discuss my suggestions on how to deal with them let's first discuss the objectives of the Indian Trolls and why they are on Pakistani forums and not elsewhere in such numbers.
Fact: The Chinese, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and Arab English language forums have a far smaller presence of Indian Trolls.

Why are they here ?
Not a single Indian PDF forum members is the least bit interested in a dialogue or any kind of civil discourse with Pakistanis. These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills. These Hindutva Trolls are engaged in the most sophisticated game of psychological warfare ever initiated in recent history matched only by the sophisticated German Nazi Propaganda machine established in the 1930s in a pre-internet age . The initial object is to humiliate, embarrass, shame, confuse, Pakistanis by manipulated propaganda and sow discord, emphasizing on linguistic, ethnic differences. The ultimate object is to establish completely the concept of the superiority of the "Hindutva" ideology based on concocted ancient mythology, and exaggerated current military and economic power. The average demoralized Pakistani must be made to accept the futility of opposing the aggression against his nation and accept his inferiority by technology, education, religion, race and culture to his Hindutva overlords. A demoralized population is a pre-requisite to a successful military conquest and occupation. The battle on the social media and on forums like these is just one aspect of the larger religious campaign being waged by Hindutva fascists. The other battles are of course the ritual communal pogroms of Indian Muslims, killing of Pakistani civilians by shelling , gunning down Bangladeshi civilians by sniping, with no consequences.
It is possible that some of the Hindutva Indian PDF Trolls may have actually participated in communal pogroms. In a different avatar, on other social media sites mostly in Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi, Hindutva trolls openly boast their "score". The PDF posts are simply a battle by other means.

Their methods
The game is to first start by posting innocuous posts, on "affinity", such as language, music, culture, food, dress, etc. Once the bonafides of the member have been established the posts are then cleverly switched to propagating religious culture, which has no connection to Pakistan. Temple architecture, ancient dance forms, religious music. This is to bring a sense of awe and "shame" to Pakistanis by showing how superior ancient India was.
Message 1: Pakistanis or Muslims should be ashamed of their past for abandoning and
rejecting such a beautiful heritage.
Message 2 : Pakistanis and Muslims were Hindus once and must revert to becoming
Hindus of whatever caste or status is determined for them by their
soon-to-be victorious overlords.

Then the gloves are off. Threads are deliberately started to highlight India's military might, space programs, nuclear might, stock market etc. Also started are threads highlighting the "1000 year victory" , " Don't forget 1971 ". "300 killed in Surgical strikes etc. "
The third and final message :

Message 3 :

Resistance is futile. Pakistan has suffered a string of consecutive military
defeats at the hands of Hindus and India. Pakistan is an illegal, artificial and economically
unviable state that Is militarily too weak to sustain an assault by India. In order to avoid
annihilation Pakistan must first surrender Azad Kashmir to India and subsequently
completely relinquish the rest of it's territory to India by disarming and surrendering .
Pakistan must merge back into India, and its population must either reconvert to the
Sanatan Dharma and get it "due" place in the caste hierarchy or be annihilated.

The Pavlovian Reflex:
The Hindutva IT professionals have an advisory board of trained psychologists who know what Pavlovian Reflex to generate by starting a thread or diverting a topic . So diverting a topic based off a comment ( example : 1971 war ) is sure to generate a heated response.
The object of the Pavlovian Reflex is to divert anything that brings the least amount of national pride amongst Pakistanis. This could be as remote as a successful completion of a stretch of a highway in the mountains of North Punjab. The post could be derailed by "Don't forget 1971... we nearly captured that area ). Every discussion can be derailed by a provocative post and these invariably are.

( To be continued Part 2 )
The write-up is impressive but I don't think either of India/Pakistan would want to influence opinion on PDF (no offense). There are many factors like the number of footfalls that should taken into account, right?

But do you think they will take your advice on this?
It is possible that some of the Hindutva Indian PDF Trolls may have actually participated in communal pogroms. In a different avatar, on other social media sites mostly in Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi, Hindutva trolls openly boast their "score".
You seriously follow social media sites in the regional languages?🤔
Not all Indian Trolls are the same. Some have good English language skills, and these are mostly South Indians either from Andhra, Telengana, or a few from Karnataka whose knowledge of Hindi is imperfect. Andhra, Telengana, and Karnataka are communally polarized southern states, and thus anti-Muslim feelings automatically translate to anti-Pakistani hostility. Karnatakans are far fewer in number due to their inadequacy with Hindi. There are also , very few Tamils ( Tamil Nadu ) , or Malyalis ( Kerala) here . If at all present their knowledge of Hindi is minimal and in any case those states are not communally polarized.....yet.
The bulk majority of trolls here are from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and the northern Cow belt, ( UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal ). The notable exceptions are Sikh trolls from Punjab. Generally Biharis have very poor English language skills ( or even access to networks and decent computers ) to troll.
Of the Hindi speaking trolls, those with the best English language skills are Marathis or Goans, The UP and Gujarati trolls have the worst English language skills. These are the ones who frequently break out into Hindi. Ignore their Hindi rants. If you follow the trolls on the Indian Defence Forum or Food forum you can tell if the person is South Indian, and most likely from Andhra. Why this is important is that the level of hostility can be gauged, and such trolls seldom sustain a slug fest though there are exceptions.
How do you know who comes from which region?
And I think there's a lot of stereotyping that is done for UPites and Biharis. I have seen some seriously brilliant people from these states.
Not a single Indian PDF forum members is the least bit interested in a dialogue or any kind of civil discourse with Pakistanis. These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills.
I seriously doubt this. You are putting everyone in the same bracket.
 
These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills. These Hindutva Trolls are engaged in the most sophisticated game of psychological warfare ever initiated in recent history matched only by the sophisticated German Nazi Propaganda machine established in the 1930s in a pre-internet age .
Great thread and some excellent points sir, but the above is sheer hyperbole on a grandiose scale.

Their methodology and techniques are amateurish imitations of far more refined and established protocols. Frankly, they're as embarrassing as the desperate disinformation campaign recently exposed in the EU.

Their real asset is collective superiority of man-hours. They can bring to bear this asset here on pdf just as well as they can on Twitter or Facebook or elsewhere. This is our real problem.
 

