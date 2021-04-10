5 Ways to deal with Indian Trolls on PDF

Part 1 of 2



Presence of Indian Trolls

The presence of Indian Trolls on PDF , and other forums is a common nuisance but there are ways to deal effectively with them other than outright banning.

Before we discuss my suggestions on how to deal with them let's first discuss the objectives of the Indian Trolls and why they are on Pakistani forums and not elsewhere in such numbers.

Fact: The Chinese, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and Arab English language forums have a far smaller presence of Indian Trolls.



Why are they here ?

Not a single Indian PDF forum members is the least bit interested in a dialogue or any kind of civil discourse with Pakistanis. These Indian Trolls are part of the RSS VHP IT cell, and are thorough paid professionals, with excellent English language and social media skills. These Hindutva Trolls are engaged in the most sophisticated game of psychological warfare ever initiated in recent history matched only by the sophisticated German Nazi Propaganda machine established in the 1930s in a pre-internet age . The initial object is to humiliate, embarrass, shame, confuse, Pakistanis by manipulated propaganda and sow discord, emphasizing on linguistic, ethnic differences. The ultimate object is to establish completely the concept of the superiority of the "Hindutva" ideology based on concocted ancient mythology, and exaggerated current military and economic power. The average demoralized Pakistani must be made to accept the futility of opposing the aggression against his nation and accept his inferiority by technology, education, religion, race and culture to his Hindutva overlords. A demoralized population is a pre-requisite to a successful military conquest and occupation. The battle on the social media and on forums like these is just one aspect of the larger religious campaign being waged by Hindutva fascists. The other battles are of course the ritual communal pogroms of Indian Muslims, killing of Pakistani civilians by shelling , gunning down Bangladeshi civilians by sniping, with no consequences.

It is possible that some of the Hindutva Indian PDF Trolls may have actually participated in communal pogroms. In a different avatar, on other social media sites mostly in Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi, Hindutva trolls openly boast their "score". The PDF posts are simply a battle by other means.



Their methods

The game is to first start by posting innocuous posts, on "affinity", such as language, music, culture, food, dress, etc. Once the bonafides of the member have been established the posts are then cleverly switched to propagating religious culture, which has no connection to Pakistan. Temple architecture, ancient dance forms, religious music. This is to bring a sense of awe and "shame" to Pakistanis by showing how superior ancient India was.

Message 1: Pakistanis or Muslims should be ashamed of their past for abandoning and

rejecting such a beautiful heritage.

Message 2 : Pakistanis and Muslims were Hindus once and must revert to becoming

Hindus of whatever caste or status is determined for them by their

soon-to-be victorious overlords.



Then the gloves are off. Threads are deliberately started to highlight India's military might, space programs, nuclear might, stock market etc. Also started are threads highlighting the "1000 year victory" , " Don't forget 1971 ". "300 killed in Surgical strikes etc. "

The third and final message :



Message 3 :



Resistance is futile. Pakistan has suffered a string of consecutive military

defeats at the hands of Hindus and India. Pakistan is an illegal, artificial and economically

unviable state that Is militarily too weak to sustain an assault by India. In order to avoid

annihilation Pakistan must first surrender Azad Kashmir to India and subsequently

completely relinquish the rest of it's territory to India by disarming and surrendering .

Pakistan must merge back into India, and its population must either reconvert to the

Sanatan Dharma and get it "due" place in the caste hierarchy or be annihilated.



The Pavlovian Reflex:

The Hindutva IT professionals have an advisory board of trained psychologists who know what Pavlovian Reflex to generate by starting a thread or diverting a topic . So diverting a topic based off a comment ( example : 1971 war ) is sure to generate a heated response.

The object of the Pavlovian Reflex is to divert anything that brings the least amount of national pride amongst Pakistanis. This could be as remote as a successful completion of a stretch of a highway in the mountains of North Punjab. The post could be derailed by "Don't forget 1971... we nearly captured that area ). Every discussion can be derailed by a provocative post and these invariably are.



( To be continued Part 2 )