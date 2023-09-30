What's new

5 top scientists of Islamic world- 2023..MUSTAFA Prize (Islamic nobel prize)..Egypt-Malaysia- Iran-Lebanon-Turkiye

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 17, 2019
Messages
4,521
Reaction score
1
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
The TOP 5:

Egypt... Software
Egypt.jpg


Malaysia....Chemistry
Mal.jpg


Iran...Nano Technology
Iran.jpg


Lebanon...Medicine
Leb.jpg


Turkiye...Communication
Tur.jpg



www.presstv.ir

President Raeisi officially inaugurates 5th Mustafa Prize ceremony in Isfahan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has officially inaugurated the 5th Mustafa Prize ceremony in the central city of Isfahan in the presence of more than 130 luminaries from across the Muslim world.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir
 

Similar threads

R
Pakistani Students Team Among Three Winners of International Competition by Top European Research Labs
Replies
2
Views
450
RiazHaq
R
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Pakistani , Iranian, Bangladeshi and Arab scientists selected for Al-Mustafa prize for science and technology
Replies
7
Views
974
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
313ghazi
KU professor bestowed Muslim world science award
Replies
0
Views
518
313ghazi
313ghazi
Sineva
The Looming Threat of a Nuclear Crisis with Iran
Replies
5
Views
1K
K_Bin_W
K
Morpheus
81 Pakistanis Get Featured in Stanford’s List of World’s Top Scientists
Replies
4
Views
929
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom