5 top scientists of Islamic world- 2023..MUSTAFA Prize (Islamic nobel prize)..Egypt-Malaysia- Iran-Lebanon-Turkiye

The TOP 5:
Egypt... Software
Malaysia....Chemistry
Iran...Nano Technology
Lebanon...Medicine
Turkiye...Communication
President Raeisi officially inaugurates 5th Mustafa Prize ceremony in Isfahan
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has officially inaugurated the 5th Mustafa Prize ceremony in the central city of Isfahan in the presence of more than 130 luminaries from across the Muslim world.
www.presstv.ir