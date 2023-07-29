What's new

5 questions to retired Gerneral Asim Munier

Today my beloved general retried Asim Munir visited a private college where he was discussing a better future with the youth of Pakistan, When the question was answered, the session began, and a young man stood, whose name was Arshad.

Arshad said, Sir, I have three questions for you. How did you become the army chief two days after your retirement?
2. If your responsibility is to protect Pakistan's borders, why are you constantly involved in politics?
3. In the previous elections, the majority belonged to PTI, but how is it that today the Prime Minister belongs to the party that gets fewer votes? After that, it came to know that there had been a break in the college and it was said that the general would do the rest of the discussion after the break

After the break, the general again asked the youth in the hall Yes, where were we? What questions were being asked? This time another young man stood up and said my name is Imran Riaz and I have five questions for you

1. How did you become the army chief two days after your retirement?
2. Why are you constantly involved in politics?
3. Why is the party with fewer votes in power?
4. Why did the break take place half an hour ago today?
5. And where is Arshad? Since then "Imran Riaz" is also missing 😂🤣
 
The PDF has now become boring and with fewer traffic, one reason is the names of the visitors are not shown at the side bar, the total numbers at that point in time.

And the names(moniker) are not showing at the bottom of the page(thread) which earlier were showing giving an idea how many members are present and can be engaged with.

Nobody can get an idea how many PDF members are at this particular thread now...and interactive forum need this, otherwise it will be quite boring to visit and contribute.
 

