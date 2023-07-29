5 questions to retired Gerneral Asim Munier

Today my beloved general retried Asim Munir visited a private college where he was discussing a better future with the youth of Pakistan, When the question was answered, the session began, and a young man stood, whose name was Arshad.Arshad said, Sir, I have three questions for you. How did you become the army chief two days after your retirement?2. If your responsibility is to protect Pakistan's borders, why are you constantly involved in politics?3. In the previous elections, the majority belonged to PTI, but how is it that today the Prime Minister belongs to the party that gets fewer votes? After that, it came to know that there had been a break in the college and it was said that the general would do the rest of the discussion after the breakAfter the break, the general again asked the youth in the hall Yes, where were we? What questions were being asked? This time another young man stood up and said my name is Imran Riaz and I have five questions for you1. How did you become the army chief two days after your retirement?2. Why are you constantly involved in politics?3. Why is the party with fewer votes in power?4. Why did the break take place half an hour ago today?5. And where is Arshad? Since then "Imran Riaz" is also missing