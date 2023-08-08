400 per cent rise in India’s border infra budget, 80 per cent spent on India-China border: Jaishankar

400 per cent rise in border infra budget, 80 per cent spent on India-China border: Jaishankar Post 2014, there has been a steady improvement in border infrastructure, which has enhanced our ability to counter and contest conflict in the border areas, said Jaishankar.

NEW DELHI: The budget for infrastructure development in India's border areas has increased by 400 per cent from Rs 3200 crore in 2014 to Rs 14300 crore at present, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday."Before 2014, the border infrastructure was not developed, but post that period there has been a steady improvement which has enhanced our ability to counter and contest conflict in the border areas," said Jaishankar, speaking on border infrastructure and connectivity.Nearly 80 per cent of the budgetary allocation for infrastructure development is utilised on the Indo-China border, the EAM told The New Indian Express. A major part of border connectivity is related to national security so it is pertinent to spruce it up, besides a major part is also to improve people to people connectivity like in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan."The government has laid emphasis on how to make life easier for those living in the border areas – which was neglected in the past. Infrastructure with regard to China is of fundamental importance. We have our view of the LAC, they have their view of it. We don’t have an agreed view of where we differ," said Jaishankar, adding that between 2008 and 2014, 3600 km of border roads were built and between 2014-22, this reached 6800 km.The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing 70 new roads and is involved in a major project in Arunachal Pradesh where"Our current challenge with China has been road building and tunnel building. BRO has made 4445 km roads from Kashmir and Ladakh to Tripura at a cost of Rs 9000 crore," he said, adding that there was no break in border talks with China.Meanwhile, regarding India's other neighbours which include Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, the EAM highlighted many development projects. The only neighbour he didn’t speak about was Pakistan."The situation in Pakistan is different so we are not going to speak about them," he said.Regarding Nepal, Jaishankar spoke about enhanced cross border power trade and India’s effort in making oil supply to them seamless by working on an oil pipeline project."With Bhutan too, we would like a seamless land movement. We are also working on a rail network connecting Eastern Bhutan to Assam and also opening up the Bhutan border from Assam," he added.With Bangladesh, India already has established water (two waterway routes), road (five bus services) and rail links (three train services).Meanwhile, in Myanmar, Sitwe port has begun operations and a coastal shipping agreement is under discussion. There is a proposal to build 69 bridges there too."We have to engage with the authorities in Myanmar and part of our policies is also developing infrastructure," Dr Jaishankar said.