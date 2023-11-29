Japan's semiconductor industry has become irrelevant once the US chose to support its fellow white country's ASML over the Japanese lithography machine.
Before, the US only country that controlled the technology of the EUV light source, but they chose to support their fellow white country Netherlands with this core technology instead of supporting Japan's lithography industry.
Now, China has become the second country in the world to independently develop its own EUV light source, and we won't support Japan either consider what they have done to us in the past.