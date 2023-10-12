40 dead babies Israel blood libel hoax has been debunked

Falcon29
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2013
- Messages
- 25,259
- Reaction score
- -10
- Country
- Location
Israelis made the whole thing up as a blood libel to commit genocide in Gaza. There was no 40 beheaded babies. In fact, no 40 babies dead at all. Never trust anything the fanatical extremist Israeli govt says.
https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1712172674355478552
https://twitter.com/KnightsTempOrg/status/1712078105727090694
https://twitter.com/SuspendedRobot/status/1712010794328895560
https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1712199336514228399
https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1712172674355478552
https://twitter.com/KnightsTempOrg/status/1712078105727090694
https://twitter.com/SuspendedRobot/status/1712010794328895560
https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1712199336514228399