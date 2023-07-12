What's new

4 soldiers martyred 5 critically injured, 3 Ts killed in Zhob Cantonment attack.

Pfft

4 soldiers martyred, 5 critically injured in 'dastardly' attack on Zhob garrison: ISPR

ISPR says three "heavily armed terrorists" have been killed, operation under way to apprehend the remaining two.
Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while five others were critically injured after militants launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan during the early hours of Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier today, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar had told Dawn.com that the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.

He further said that a woman civilian was killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.

DC Kakar said that a passenger bus coming from Dera Ismail Khan was also caught in the firing. He added that “nothing can be said about the number of attackers”, and asserted that all departments were on alert and an operation was under way.
 
Seems to be Fight of two groups of non state actors , both are trying to capture the state resources , pak awam is neutral and will always remain neutral inshallah.. marny do inko lar lar kar
 
313ghazi said:
Generals are farmers now - fauji's will have to figure it out on their own, or maybe strategise when they are working in the fields during harvest season.
Click to expand...
Your empathy should lie with soldiers not the generals, although I am starting to question how the high command is high on incompetence, that does not take away the fact I care for the average foot soldier who does his job for mere bread crumbs.

The real heroes are the soldiers not some fat bellied general, lanat on all generals who allow such incidents to take hold, and yet defend them.
 
4 soldiers martyred, 5 critically injured in 'dastardly' attack on Zhob garrison: ISPR

Abdullah Zehri | Tahir Khan
July 12, 2023

Abdullah Zehri | Tahir Khan
July 12, 2023

Thanks Chusky for this, who is busy in political engineering,
He is not interested in soldiers or civilians lives,
He thinks he can get money and sympathy from foreign countries.

FC or Police can not eliminate terrorists, until huge air support provided by military.
 
This would be my last post in these kinds of threads where Pakistani Armed Forces soldiers mentioned martyred in some attack. As it's useless to try to wake up military leadership from their failure and sheer incompetence.
 
Since this was an attack on cantonment, wonder which one is the bigger tragedy? Today's attack or 9th May?
 
