4 soldiers martyred 5 critically injured, 3 Ts killed in Zhob Cantonment attack.

4 soldiers martyred, 5 critically injured in ‘dastardly’ attack on Zhob garrison: ISPR ISPR says three "heavily armed terrorists" have been killed, operation under way to apprehend the remaining two.

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while five others were critically injured after militants launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan during the early hours of Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” it added.Earlier today, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar had toldthat the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.He further said that a woman civilian was killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.DC Kakar said that a passenger bus coming from Dera Ismail Khan was also caught in the firing. He added that “nothing can be said about the number of attackers”, and asserted that all departments were on alert and an operation was under way.