4 Dalit brutally beaten up in Ahmednagar, India

In a shocking incident, four Dalit men were allegedly subjected to assault as they were hanged upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks by a group of six individuals in a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police informed on Sunday. The attack, stemming from suspicions of goat and pigeon theft, has ignited widespread condemnation. The disturbing incident came to light when a video of the assault surfaced on social media.
One accused has been arrested in connection with the act while the remaining five are currently evading capture, a spokesperson from the Ahmednagar police said, as reported by news agency PTI.
