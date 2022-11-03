What's new

3rd lab module conducts transposition, the construction of China Space Station basic T structure completed

3rd lab module conducts transposition, the construction of China Space Station basic T structure completed

e5a16748-926d-434e-a72d-8af0cb33b43b.jpeg

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's space station lab module Mengtian successfully completed in-orbit transposition at 9:32 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

This transposition marked the formation of the space station's basic T-shape configuration, representing a key step toward the completion of China's space station, said the agency.

The Mengtian lab module first completed its state setting and then separated from the space station combination. Mengtian next conducted transposition and docked at the side port of the core module's node cabin.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will enter the Mengtian lab module on Thursday afternoon.

 
When US blocked China from International Space Station, China then built their own Tiangong; when European blocked China from Galelio, China then built their own Beidou. The more others block China, the more China builds. The West should have learnt their lessions by now.
 

Mengtian lab module completes construction of China’s ‘Palace in the Sky’​

November 3, 2022

ab93fea8e9ab7d9bb1277b938adf34da219c464dw-780x470.jpg


Beijing, Nov 3 (EFE).- A Chinese lab module on Thursday completed its transposition completing the construction of the country’s crewed orbital space station, the China Manned Space Agency reported.

The Mengtian’s in-orbit transposition took place at 01:32 GMT completing the formation of the vast space station’s T-shaped arrangement in a key step toward the completion of the infrastructure, the space agency was quoted as saying by China’s Xinhua news outlet.

The entire operation lasted 66 hours after the Long March-5B Y4 rocket, which was transporting the lab module, blasted off on Monday at 07:37 GMT from the Wenchang space launch site in the southern province of Hainan.

The Mengtian has now joined the Tianhe central module and the Wentian, another laboratory both of which were already on the Tiangong space station.

The new module, which is 17.8 meters long and has a diameter of 4.2 meters, weighed some 23.3 tons just before firing off into space.

The Mengtian will provide an area for astronauts to work and for sports activities. The other two modules have bedrooms and bathrooms for the scientists aboard the space station.

The Tiangong space station, which roughly translates as Palace in the Sky, will weigh around 70 tons and is expected to operate for some 15 years orbiting at around 400 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Tiangong could become the world’s only space station by 2024 if operations cease on the International Space Station — a United States-led initiative from which China is barred given the military links its space program has.

In recent years, China’s space program has achieved remarkable progress such as the landing of Chang’e 4 probe on the dark side of the Moon — a first for mankind — and reaching Mars for the first time and becoming the third country to land on the red planet EFE

www.laprensalatina.com

Mengtian lab module completes construction of China’s ‘Palace in the Sky’

Beijing, Nov 3 (EFE).- A Chinese lab module on Thursday completed its transposition completing the construction of the country’s crewed orbital space station, the China Manned Space Agency reported. The Mengtian’s in-orbit transposition took place at 01:32 GMT completing the formation of the...
www.laprensalatina.com www.laprensalatina.com
 
The average age of front-line researchers in China's aerospace science and technology is 35 years old, the average age of the "Beidou" team is 35 years old, and the average age of the "Tianwen" No. 1 control team is only 30 years old. Young people have become the main force of China's scientific and technological development.

#我们的航天队伍正年轻# OUR TEAM IS JUST YOUNG

t019f0b3eabd6daf762.jpg

003sWC7Nly1gvk9cxdpgsj61400qojvu02.jpg

0064bPBrgy1gvgxbo6wdyj613z0qo78b02.jpg

001Vvb8wgy1gvgw6mjte2j60u00l2wh002.jpg

0023zXBMly1gvgwc81onjj60u00l2tbo02.jpg

001OBHaJgy1gvgwtgpa4lj60qo17cgop02.jpg

001Vvb8wgy1gvgw6my0p0j618z0u0gqh02.jpg
 
Have to admit that in science and high tech, China is a very latecomer, so in science and tech sectors, Chinese scientists and researchers are incredibly young comparing to their counterparts in the west.
 
"You Are My Glory"
Yang yang and Dilraba Dilmurat TV drama featuring Chinese Space people's life, love and sacrifice

202107291611-main.cropped_1627549906.jpg
maxresdefault.jpg
529cb351f3974695834619e93d9e14a9.jpg
 

Celestial second fiddle no more, China completes its space station​

By Pranshu Verma
November 4, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. EDT

For years, China’s space program played second-fiddle to the United States. But not anymore.

Earlier this week, China launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong space station — or “Heavenly Palace” — into low Earth orbit. It’s a big leap forward for the country’s space program, which is trying to cement itself as a celestial superpower.

“It is a statement that China is now operating as a peer to the United States in space,” said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
With a complete space station, China doubles the number of astronauts it can have on board to six. Scientists can conduct experiments to advance their future space goals, such as building a base on the moon or exploring Mars. Other lab tests could benefit pharmaceutical or engineering research on Earth, astrophysicists said.

China now controls the only working space station other than the larger International Space Station, which is run jointly by the United States, the European Space Agency, Russia and others. This creates diplomatic challenges, experts said.

Congress has prohibited NASA from collaborating with China’s space program. But America’s allies face no such constraints — and some have signaled that they will work with China.
“It’s going to complicate relationships,” said Amy J. Nelson, a space expert and foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, a think tank. “This is a manifestation of the current U.S.-China competition in yet another domain.”

China launches 3rd and final space station component

For much of the past century, the United States, Russia and the European Space Agency were the major players in space exploration. But in recent years, China has poured billions into its program, trying to catch up.

In 2003, China became the third country, after the United States and Russia, to send a man into space with its own rocket. In 2013, it landed a mission without astronauts on the moon, the first “soft-landing” since 1976. In 2019, China landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, the first country to do so.

Tensions soon emerged. In 2011, the U.S. Congress, citing national security concerns, passed a law that effectively prohibits NASA from collaborating with China on space research, locking Beijing out of any partnership on the International Space Station. That year, China launched its first prototype space station, called Tiangong-1, which worked until 2018.
China’s current space station, Tiangong, is composed of three modules.

Tianhe or “Harmony of the Heavens,” is the core module which went into orbit in 2021, providing life support and accommodations for crew members. Wentian, or “Quest for the Heavens,” docked in July, and helps with navigation and propulsion. Mengtian, or “Dreaming of the Heavens,” is the final module which launched on Oct. 31 and has cabins for advanced lab experiments.

In the future, the space station might gain a robotic telescope, McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said.

China’s space agency plans to conduct at least 1,000 scientific experiments on Tiangong, according to the science publication Nature. At least nine experiments will be done in collaboration with the United Nations and countries such as Japan, Russia, India and Mexico, the intergovernmental organization said. Projects range from seeing how DNA mutates in space to mapping stars.

McDowell said most research could fall into two areas. The first is medical experiments, such as how humans would react to rapid free fall or radiation in space. The other is analyzing how elements, such as fluids, operate in weightless environments.

It’s possible this research could benefit drug discovery or solve engineering problems, because weightless environments allows scientists to mix and separate chemicals and alloys in ways they can’t do on Earth.

McDowell cautioned, however, that this is hard to accomplish. “There are grand ideas,” he said. “But it’s not actually clear that any of them pan out.”

Nelson, of the Brookings Institution, said China’s ambitions for its space station mirror its broader diplomatic strategy to “flex its muscles” globally — a strategy that has resulted in tensions with the United States, notably over territorial claims in the South China Sea. “This is very consistent with Chinese behavior on Earth,” she said.

With Beijing in control of the only other working space station, the diplomatic calculus of space collaboration heats up, she said. U.S. allies are inking partnerships with China to collaborate on space exploration. “It’s a really interesting dynamic playing out,” she said. “Kind of like who has the most allies in the space.”

Jeffrey A. Hoffman, a retired NASA astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering at MIT, said China’s space station is necessary for a robust space program, because they need to conduct research on crucial subjects, such as how long-duration space flight affects humans.

“They can read a lot about it in the journals,” he said, “But if they want to have their own program of space exploration with Chinese astronauts, which clearly they do, they don’t want things to just be secondhand.”

The launch of China’s space station comes as the aging International Space Station is reaching the end of its life, with service slated to end in 2030. Hoffman noted that NASA is leaning on the private sector — including companies such as Axiom, Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin — to build a new, modern space station. (Blue Origin is owned by Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.)

Otherwise, America risks ceding ground to China, Hoffman said. He added: “We are not going to let that happen.”

 

