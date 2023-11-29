What's new

3000 IDF Soldiers Killed 11000 Injured !

Maula Jatt said:
Evidence? surely not a random dude on YouTube
Since day 1 (Oct-7) The only Israeli casualty figure being mentioned by the Jewish and Western media is 1200. Surely all the tanks and armoured vehicles that are shown getting blown up in Hamas videos, weren’t exactly manned by robots and then what about the casualties during street fighting in Ghaza and elsewhere.
 
Tiktok army good at killing children and bombing hospitals. Not so good at man to man combat these days, unlike in years past.

Overconfidence.....

But....they have the numbers and will probably get their way eventually....


Whatever happens, glory to Palestine 🇵🇸.
 
seems unbelievable...
but lets say 200 vehicles/bunkers were destroyed... in gaza, and lebonan border... etc each manned by 3+ people... it is 600+ and the rest will be I guess 200-300 from that 1200 number.. so overall, it will be 800 IDF soldiers..
 
This been known to the world's militaries.

IDF last real war was in 1980s lebanon invasion where they got badly beaten by palestinian and syrian. US and France attempts to help israel ended up having their troops in lebanon slaughtered in car bombs.

After that the IDF never faced real armed enemies except unarmed civilians in occupied territories. IDF creates the myth of superior IDF best military in teh world nonsense and it cracked in 2006 when hezbollah kicked IDF's arse.. in one single engagement less than 100 hezbollah + auxiliaries resisted 5000 IDF golani and paratroops supported by armor and air power.. it got so bad that golani commanders on the field cant order the soldiers to move forward due to cowardice.

fast forward today in gaza... which is urban terrain the most deadly form of combat and the most kind that take most casualties

IDF with zero experience in battle and even less than zero in urban combat , got slaughtered by the small number of palestinian resistance in ambush after ambush after ambush.. they are so afraid to enter gaza with Tank+Infantry combined arms tactics that the tanks are forced into the maelstorm without infantry cover , and the result is merkava graveyard in gaza..

IDF real casualties (KIA/MIA/WIA) are far higher than the official report , they are so inept even with FULL help from NATO (supply , ISR , specops , propraganda)
 
3000 seems a lot probably casualties given the armory and equipment IDF has

Either way it is an embarrassing ratio
 

