3000 IDF Soldiers Killed 11000 Injured !

IDF last real war was in 1980s lebanon invasion where they got badly beaten by palestinian and syrian. US and France attempts to help israel ended up having their troops in lebanon slaughtered in car bombs.



After that the IDF never faced real armed enemies except unarmed civilians in occupied territories. IDF creates the myth of superior IDF best military in teh world nonsense and it cracked in 2006 when hezbollah kicked IDF's arse.. in one single engagement less than 100 hezbollah + auxiliaries resisted 5000 IDF golani and paratroops supported by armor and air power.. it got so bad that golani commanders on the field cant order the soldiers to move forward due to cowardice.



fast forward today in gaza... which is urban terrain the most deadly form of combat and the most kind that take most casualties



IDF with zero experience in battle and even less than zero in urban combat , got slaughtered by the small number of palestinian resistance in ambush after ambush after ambush.. they are so afraid to enter gaza with Tank+Infantry combined arms tactics that the tanks are forced into the maelstorm without infantry cover , and the result is merkava graveyard in gaza..



IDF real casualties (KIA/MIA/WIA) are far higher than the official report , they are so inept even with FULL help from NATO (supply , ISR , specops , propraganda)