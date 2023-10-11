What's new

30 Students Injured In Stampede During Pro-Israel Vigil

大汉奸柳传志

GAINESVILLE, FL — Dozens of students were injured in a stampede during a pro-Israel vigil Monday night at the University of Florida, according to multiple reports.
The university’s Jewish community gathered for the candlelight vigil at Turlington Plaza in response to Saturday’s Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds of people.
The crowd panicked just before 9 p.m. when someone attending the vigil fainted, causing others to ask someone to call 911.

“This call was misunderstood by the crowd, which dispersed in a panic,” according to a University of Florida Police Department news release.
Noam Levi, a speaker at the vigil, told WCJB, “I gave a speech and a girl screamed, then everyone started running. We didn’t hear a gunshot but we heard some sort of noise and then everyone started running.”

