30 Chinese migrants found at sea by Colombian Navy

Colombian army finds 30 Chinese migrants at sea
Thirty Chinese migrants were found at sea by the Colombian Navy on July 4, 2023, highlighting a growing trend in the number of Chinese citizens trying to flee China and enter the US, according to Panamanian data. Three Colombian nationals were detained after being brought to land for illegally transporting the Chinese migrants across Panama through the dangerous Darién Gap, a crossing made by hundreds of thousands of migrants every year in order to get to the US through its border with Mexico.