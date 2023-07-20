What's new

3 policemen martyred, civilians among 7 injured in blast in Bara Bazaar in KPK

.,.,

3 policemen martyred, civilians among 7 injured in blast in Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber district

Zahid Imdad | Hira Shah
July 20, 2023


Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV


Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV


Three policemen were martyred and at least seven people were injured on Thursday in a blast in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, a police official said.

KP Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack took place in a tehsil office’s compound.

Each district has a tehsil office, which is where local government officials perform their duties.

In a statement, IG Hayat said that two suicide attackers had tried to enter the premises of the tehsil office — one from the main gate and the other from the rear.

He stated that both the attackers were gunned down by the police, but added that “firing and blasts were carried out by both attackers”.

Samples of their DNA have been collected for further investigation, the IG said, adding that the blast damaged the office’s main gate and the building.

Meanwhile, Khyber District Police Officer Saleem Abbas told Dawn.com that three policemen were martyred in the attack while seven people were injured.

He added that the authorities concerned were ascertaining the amount of explosives used in the attack.

According to an earlier statement from Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spokesperson Tuheed, two of the injured were civilians.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly denounced” the attack and expressed grief and sorrow over the policeman’s martyrdom, Radio Pakistan reported.

He directed for the “best possible medical treatment” to be provided to the injured.

The premier further said that the policemen “thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists by stopping the suspects and risking their lives”, the report said.

Stating that the personnel of law enforcement agencies risk their lives to ensure public safety, he paid tribute to the “valiant personnel”, Radio Pakistan said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the incident and vowed to “root out terrorism”.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers are making history,” he said, adding that the “cowardly attacks of terrorists cannot lower our morale”.

The minister further vowed to “not rest unless the last hideout of the terrorists is finished off”.

Last night, two policemen were martyred while as many were injured in an attack on a police check post in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area.

A day ago, a police constable was martyred in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil when unknown gunmen sprayed him with bullets.

On Tuesday, six Frontier Corps men were injured when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying the paramilitary personnel in Peshawar’s Hayatabad.

Uptick in terror activities​

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released this month by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

More than a week ago, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in two attacks on the military in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan, which was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

Seven “heavily armed” militants were also killed in retaliatory action.

Two days after the incidents, the army expressed “serious concerns” about the “safe havens and liberty of action available” to the TTP in Afghanistan.

“It is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement,” an Inter-Service Public Relations statement said.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan,” it added.

The army top brass reiterated the assertion again at the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also accused the Afghan Taliban of not honouring their commitments under the Doha accord, i.e. that they would not allow Afghan soil to be used against others.

Previously too, Islamabad had repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross-border terrorism.

In response to the recent concerns raised by the army and government, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid disputed the statements from the Pakistani side, saying: “We do not allow them (TTP) to live and operate in Afghanistan. We have faced consequences of wars and do not want others to suffer like Afghanistan.”

But in a separate interview with BBC Pashto, Mujahid took a harsher line — ostensibly in a bid to play to the Afghan galleries — advising Pakistan to resolve its internal problems itself, instead of pointing fingers at others.

In a press conference in June, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the security forces conducted 13,619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested.

“On a daily basis, over 77 operations are being carried out by armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, and other law enforcement agencies to rid of the menace of terrorism,” he said.

DG Sharif added that 95 soldiers embraced martyrdom in these operations.


KP IG says the two attackers, who had tried to enter a tehsil office, were killed; hospital official says 2 of the injured are civilians; PM Shehbaz strongly denounces attack.
You get increase and decrease,, this uptick is due to a group of afghanis being trained and sent to target the police and FC

Once they are dead or killed you will get a decrease again


But your never going to get rid of it, it's all part of pashtunwali, it's part of the nature of the people they just love murder and destruction and deshatgardi
 
Police thwart late-night ambush of terrorists on Peshawar checkpost

Zahid Imdad | Arif Hayat
July 21, 2023

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police thwarted a late-night terrorist ambush on a police check post situated on the outskirts of Peshawar, an official said on Friday.

Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq told Dawn.com that armed men tried to approach the Sarband police check post under the cover of darkness late at night on Thursday.

However, the quick response from the vigilant officers foiled their attempt.

The officers, whom he said were equipped with modern weapons, promptly retaliated, driving the terrorists away. “The police’s timely action foiled the terrorists’ plan,” the officer stated.

As per the KP police statement, a group of six to seven terrorists made an attempt to reach the check post.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Wednesday night, two policemen were martyred while as many were injured in a late-night attack on a police check post in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area.
 
Five KP policemen martyred in two terror attacks

Ibrahim Shinwari | Umer Farooq
July 21, 2023


Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb blast in the Bara area of Khyber district, on Thursday.—AFP


Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb blast in the Bara area of Khyber district, on Thursday.—AFP

KHYBER/PESHAWAR: Five policemen embraced martyrdom and 12 people — nine personnel and three civilians — suffered injuries when terrorists attacked an official compound in Bara and a police post near Peshawar within a span of a few hours.

Officials said two suicide bombers were intercepted by policemen at the entrance of the tehsil headquarters complex and police station adjacent to Bara bazaar around 11am on Thursday.

They said police engaged the bombers in a gun battle, which left one of the attackers dead, while the other blew himself up. A portion of the building collapsed owing to the impact of the explosion.

Three policemen were martyred and 10 others, including three civilians, injured.

Talking to the media, DPO Salim Abbasi said police were on high alert after receiving intelligence about a possible attack and worked on a well-coordinated plan which saved the area from huge destruction.

The complex is usually visited by a large number of people, but due to strict security arrangements that were put in place on the basis of intelligence about the possible attack many lives were saved, he added.

Police said a car had been impounded from the site which they believed was used by the attackers to reach the place.

Independent sources in Bara told Dawn that offices of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), an intelligence agency, and the district administration were also located in the building which came under attack.

Officials of the bomb disposal unit said seven to eight kilograms of explosives were used by the suicide bombers, adding that they had recovered pieces of hand grenades.

They recalled that CTD had killed four members of an alleged extortionist gang and arrested 13 others during separate intelligence-based operations in the Akkakhel area a few days ago. The deceased and the detainees were involved in extortion cases in Peshawar, Khyber and some other parts of the province, they added.

The martyred personnel were identified as Mohammad Tayyeb, Bahadar Sher and Anwar while the injured personnel were Hanif Afridi, Zubair Afridi, Jamil Afridi, Bakht Nawaz, Abdul Hadi, Gul Zeb and Nawaz. Hadi is said to be in critical condition.

All the injured were taken to a military hospital.

Funeral prayers for the martyred were offered at the Police Training Centre Shahkas in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

Earlier on Wednesday night, two police personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in an attack on a police post in Regi Model Town — a township located on the outskirts of Peshawar.

The attack took place at around 11.45pm and officials believe the militants were equipped with night-vision gadgets — similar devices which were used in a strike that was carried out in the Sarband area near the provincial capital on January 14. A deputy superintendent of police and two gunmen had lost their lives in that incident.

“Our personnel wore bulletproof jackets and bulletproof helmets and militants opened fire at them at a distance of around 50 metres. Headshots and that too precisely forehead shots were only possible with night-vision sights,” Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan told Dawn.

The SP said militants attacked the police team with US made M-4 rifles and the investigation team had recovered around 21 empty shells from the spot, adding that police retaliated but the militants escaped.
 

