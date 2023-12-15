3 PAF Mirage Squadrons To Get Number Plated !

Windjammer
Have learned from very reliable sources that at least three Mirage squadrons of the Pakistan AirForce to be number plated soon. Starting with No 7 "Bandits" followed by No 22 "Ghazi" and No 50 "Saff Shikan".
It's worth noting that No 8 "Haiders" the maritime strike unit that was equipped with Exocet armed Mirages is already going through the process.
Credits: @Talon
