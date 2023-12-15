What's new

3 PAF Mirage Squadrons To Get Number Plated !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
41,379
181
150,367
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Have learned from very reliable sources that at least three Mirage squadrons of the Pakistan AirForce to be number plated soon. Starting with No 7 "Bandits" followed by No 22 "Ghazi" and No 50 "Saff Shikan".
It's worth noting that No 8 "Haiders" the maritime strike unit that was equipped with Exocet armed Mirages is already going through the process.
Credits: @Talon
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Another Mirage Squadron To Convert To J-10 Aircraft
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
14K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Windjammer
New PAF Squadron 'Saf Shikan' Makes Appearance
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
8K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Orca
“It’s A Suicide Mission, SAAR!”: Indian Air Force Squadron Disbanded Due to Refusal By Pilots To Get Airborne
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
13K
TopGun786
TopGun786
ghazi52
Pakistan Air Force Operational Air Bases – A Comprehensive Look
Replies
2
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UPDATES TO PAKISTAN’S DRONE FLEET
Replies
1
Views
1K
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom