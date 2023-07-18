3 little girls slaughtered in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan

Hero786
Three minor sisters brutally murdered in Muzaffargarh, bodies found with throats slit
Caretaker CM orders probe; DPO vows suspect's apprehension and justice for the victims' family; case registered against unidentified individuals.
www.dawn.com
Drop scene of Muzaffargarh's triple murder, elder brother turns out to be the perpetrator
The suspect has been arrested within 24 hours after IGP took notice of the incident
dunyanews.tv