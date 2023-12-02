What's new

3 in Gujarat die after consuming Ayurveda syrup; police begin probe

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,950
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

3 in Gujarat die after consuming Ayurveda syrup; police begin probe​

Police quiz provision store owner for over 6 hours and tracked all 55 persons who purchased Kal Meghasava syrup from store; contents on the bottle state that it has less than 11% alcohol content.​

Written by Aditi Raja
Vadodara | Updated: December 1, 2023 01:28 IST
ayurvedic syrup


Three people have died over the last two days in three villages after consumed the Ayurvedic syrup purchased over the counter from a local provision store. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
00:00
1x1.5x1.8x
The Kheda district police Thursday launched an investigation into the suspected deaths of three people in Gujarat, allegedly after consuming an Ayurvedic syrup named Kal Meghasava, officials said.
Three people have died over the last two days in three villages – Bilodra village of Nadiad taluka in Kheda district; Bagdu village of Mahuda taluka and Vadadla village in Memdavad.
However, the police are yet to ascertain if two among them had consumed the same syrup.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the police, three men had consumed the Ayurvedic syrup purchased over the counter from a local provision store in Bilodra village on Tuesday.

Nadiad Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpayee told The Indian Express, the post mortem and viscera reports are awaited to confirm the cause of the deaths. “But, primarily the common aspect is that they had all purchased Ayurvedic syrup Kal Meghasava from the local store in the village and consumed it. The Nadiad rural police have registered a case of accidental death. The contents of the bottle state that it has less than 11 per cent alcohol content. We are investigating if the deaths are connected to the consumption of the syrup,” the officer said.
In case of the deaths at Bagdu and Vadadla, the police are yet to ascertain if the men purchased the same syrup.
Kheda SP Rajesh Ghadiya said that 55 people purchased the syrup in Bilodra from the same provision store but four people have reported uneasiness, including the three deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT

“We have questioned the provision store owner for over six hours and tracked all 55 persons who purchased the syrup from this store. His own father is also currently admitted to the civil hospital for uneasiness… The rest of the persons, who consumed the syrup are doing fine. So, we are investigating if the deaths occurred due to any other reason,” the officer said.
Ghadiya said the person who died in Bagdu was a cancer patient while the person from Vadadla had complained of chest pain while attending the funeral of a relative. Doctors have confirmed that none of the patients were inebriated, he added.
The officer said that the police have also sought suggestions from the Food and Drugs Control Administration to decide on the further steps.
ADVERTISEMENT

“Syrups like these are commonly sold as tonics. The ingredients contain less than 11 per cent self-generated alcohol which is legally permissible in tonics… We have sent the samples for a test but the FSL reports of syrups with less than 11% alcohol content will not throw up surprising results… We are continuing the investigation,” Ghadiya said.

indianexpress.com

3 in Gujarat die after consuming Ayurveda syrup; police begin probe

Police quiz provision store owner for over 6 hours and tracked all 55 persons who purchased Kal Meghasava syrup from store; contents on the bottle state that it has less than 11% alcohol content.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
Yoga is best, widely used, and popular in the world, including many Muslim nations.

Ayurvedic medicine is very effective and side effect is very rare compared to other modern medicines

Example:
Estimates suggest that 10 million Chinese now practice regularly, compared to about 16 million Americans.
yogainternational.com

China: The New Yoga Superpower

Millions of Chinese are embracing the ancient Indian practice of yoga—or at least its American version.
yogainternational.com yogainternational.com
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Ayurvedic medicine is very effective and side effect is very rare
Click to expand...
List of different ANIMAL MUTRAS used in what this Hindu describes as EFFECTIVE ARYUVEDIC medicine:

Among all the animals, the use of urine of cow appears to be more common and is the best. The qualities and effects of cow's urine as described in the Samhitas are given below:
  • Urine of cow is slightly sweet; it is bactericidal, and curesincluding leprosy) The urine of cow is katu (pungent). sharp, hot, and does not increase vata humour, since it is slightly alkaline; it is light, increases digestive fire is good for intellect, increases pitta and subsides kapha and vara. The urine of cow is to be administered where administration of urine is indicated in diseases like abdominal pain, abdominal tumour, diseases of abdomen including ascites, anaha (constipation), purgation and asthapana,

  • The urine of cow, goat, sheep, she-buffalo, elephant, horse, camel and *** increases pitta and is ruksa (dry), sharp, and hot; it has akatu (pungent) taste along with salt; it cures krmi (worms-bactericidal), sopha (oedema), udara (diseases of abdomen including ascites), anaha (constipation), sula (abdominal tumour), aruci (anorexia), poison, Bvitra (leucoderma). kustha (skin diseases including leprosy) and arsas(piles); it is useful in purgation, asthapana, anointment and fomentation etc. it is dlpana (increases the digestive fire), pacana (digests the food) and is bhedi, Among all urines, urine of cow is the best.
Click to expand...

 

Similar threads

Hero786
Five cough syrups banned in Punjab, Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
237
buntalanlucu
B
GamoAccu
Gambia 'advanced' in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup
Replies
0
Views
194
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Imran Khan
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
Replies
11
Views
570
Moriro
Moriro
beijingwalker
Whatever happened to the case of 66 child deaths in African linked to cough syrup from India?
Replies
0
Views
292
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Imran Khan
India cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths ‘substandard’: WHO
Replies
1
Views
626
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom