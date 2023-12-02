hatehs
3 in Gujarat die after consuming Ayurveda syrup; police begin probe
Police quiz provision store owner for over 6 hours and tracked all 55 persons who purchased Kal Meghasava syrup from store; contents on the bottle state that it has less than 11% alcohol content.Written by Aditi Raja
Vadodara | Updated: December 1, 2023 01:28 IST
Three people have died over the last two days in three villages after consumed the Ayurvedic syrup purchased over the counter from a local provision store. (Representational Photo)
The Kheda district police Thursday launched an investigation into the suspected deaths of three people in Gujarat, allegedly after consuming an Ayurvedic syrup named Kal Meghasava, officials said.
Three people have died over the last two days in three villages – Bilodra village of Nadiad taluka in Kheda district; Bagdu village of Mahuda taluka and Vadadla village in Memdavad.
However, the police are yet to ascertain if two among them had consumed the same syrup.
According to the police, three men had consumed the Ayurvedic syrup purchased over the counter from a local provision store in Bilodra village on Tuesday.
Nadiad Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpayee told The Indian Express, the post mortem and viscera reports are awaited to confirm the cause of the deaths. “But, primarily the common aspect is that they had all purchased Ayurvedic syrup Kal Meghasava from the local store in the village and consumed it. The Nadiad rural police have registered a case of accidental death. The contents of the bottle state that it has less than 11 per cent alcohol content. We are investigating if the deaths are connected to the consumption of the syrup,” the officer said.
In case of the deaths at Bagdu and Vadadla, the police are yet to ascertain if the men purchased the same syrup.
Kheda SP Rajesh Ghadiya said that 55 people purchased the syrup in Bilodra from the same provision store but four people have reported uneasiness, including the three deaths.
“We have questioned the provision store owner for over six hours and tracked all 55 persons who purchased the syrup from this store. His own father is also currently admitted to the civil hospital for uneasiness… The rest of the persons, who consumed the syrup are doing fine. So, we are investigating if the deaths occurred due to any other reason,” the officer said.
Ghadiya said the person who died in Bagdu was a cancer patient while the person from Vadadla had complained of chest pain while attending the funeral of a relative. Doctors have confirmed that none of the patients were inebriated, he added.
The officer said that the police have also sought suggestions from the Food and Drugs Control Administration to decide on the further steps.
“Syrups like these are commonly sold as tonics. The ingredients contain less than 11 per cent self-generated alcohol which is legally permissible in tonics… We have sent the samples for a test but the FSL reports of syrups with less than 11% alcohol content will not throw up surprising results… We are continuing the investigation,” Ghadiya said.
