22 Years After 911, From Pax Americana to Multi-Polar World Order

#sag_analysis #waronterror #multipolar
The War on Terror began in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and has been a costly and controversial undertaking. The United States has spent trillions of dollars on the war, and thousands of American soldiers have been killed or wounded. The war has also significantly impacted the Middle East, destabilizing the region and leading to the rise of the Islamic State group.

One of the most significant American blunders in the War on Terror was the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The Bush administration claimed that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, but no such weapons were ever found. The invasion led to a long and bloody war that destabilized the region and created a power vacuum that allowed the Islamic State group to flourish.
 

