22 Years After 911 Attacks, the Evolution of the Global Economic Order

Mr. Luqman is a veteran Journalist who has served in the Associated Press of Pakistan and Other Top Pakistani media outlets. He holds a master's Degree in International Relations from Quaid e Azam University and a Certification in Economic and Financial Reporting from the World Bank. In This Video, I asked him about the effects of the September 11,2001 attacks on the WTC and Pentagon of the Global economy and evolution of the global economy since then.

 
9/11 investment yielded excellent dividends
Also completely risk free for its investors
 

