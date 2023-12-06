2023 Worldwide Box Office

|1
|Barbie
|$1,441,801,376
|$636,201,376
|44.1%
|$805,600,000
|55.9%
|2
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$1,361,984,912
|$574,934,330
|42.2%
|$787,050,582
|57.8%
|3
|Oppenheimer
|$950,686,460
|$325,388,460
|34.2%
|$625,298,000
|65.8%
|4
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|$845,555,777
|$358,995,815
|42.5%
|$486,559,962
|57.5%
|5
|Fast X
|$704,709,660
|$145,960,660
|20.7%
|$558,749,000
|79.3%
|6
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|$690,516,673
|$381,311,319
|55.2%
|$309,205,354
|44.8%
|7
|The Little Mermaid
|$569,626,289
|$298,172,056
|52.3%
|$271,454,233
|47.7%
|8
|Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
|$567,535,383
|$172,135,383
|30.3%
|$395,400,000
|69.7%
|9
|Elemental
|$495,947,021
|$154,426,697
|31.1%
|$341,520,324
|68.9%
|10
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$476,071,180
|$214,504,909
|45.1%
|$261,566,271
|54.9%
|11
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$440,146,694
|$187,131,806
|42.5%
|$253,014,888
|57.5%
|12
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|$438,966,392
|$157,066,392
|35.8%
|$281,900,000
|64.2%
|13
|Meg 2: The Trench
|$395,000,317
|$82,600,317
|20.9%
|$312,400,000
|79.1%
|14
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|$383,963,057
|$174,480,468
|45.4%
|$209,482,589
|54.6%
|15
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|$287,150,582
|$136,963,510
|47.7%
|$150,187,072
|52.3%
|16
|Creed III
|$275,248,615
|$156,248,615
|56.8%
|$119,000,000
|43.2%
|17
|The Flash
|$270,633,313
|$108,133,313
|40%
|$162,500,000
|60%
|18
|The Nun II
|$268,067,073
|$86,267,073
|32.2%
|$181,800,000
|67.8%
|19
|Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
|$249,591,137
|$178,901,001
|71.7%
|$70,690,136
|28.3%
|20
|Sound of Freedom
|$247,801,971
|$184,174,633
|74.3%
|$63,627,338
|25.7%
|21
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
|$244,813,968
|$122,113,968
|49.9%
|$122,700,000
|50.1%
|22
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$208,177,026
|$93,277,026
|44.8%
|$114,900,000
|55.2%
|23
|The Marvels
|$197,393,155
|$80,936,531
|41%
|$116,456,624
|59%
|24
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|$195,331,360
|$65,231,360
|33.4%
|$130,100,000
|66.6%
|25
|The Equalizer 3
|$190,687,282
|$92,373,751
|48.4%
|$98,313,531
|51.6%
|26
|Insidious: The Red Door
|$189,086,877
|$82,156,962
|43.4%
|$106,929,915
|56.6%
|27
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
|$180,513,586
|$118,613,586
|65.7%
|$61,900,000
|34.3%
|28
|Scream VI
|$168,961,389
|$108,161,389
|64%
|$60,800,000
|36%
|29
|Trolls Band Together
|$161,523,855
|$75,436,855
|46.7%
|$86,087,000
|53.3%
|30
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$154,370,371
|$66,570,371
|43.1%
|$87,800,000
|56.9%
|31
|Evil Dead Rise
|$146,733,054
|$67,233,054
|45.8%
|$79,500,000
|54.2%
|32
|Napoleon
|$137,476,463
|$46,576,463
|33.9%
|$90,900,000
|66.1%
|33
|The Exorcist: Believer
|$135,821,395
|$65,537,395
|48.3%
|$70,284,000
|51.7%
|34
|Shazam! Fury of the Gods
|$133,838,006
|$57,638,006
|43.1%
|$76,200,000
|56.9%
|35
|Blue Beetle
|$129,288,072
|$72,488,072
|56.1%
|$56,800,000
|43.9%
|36
|Pathaan
|$128,780,000
|$17,487,476
|13.6%
|$95,095,974
|73.8%
|37
|A Haunting in Venice
|$122,098,354
|$42,471,412
|34.8%
|$79,626,942
|65.2%
|38
|Gran Turismo
|$121,680,477
|$44,428,554
|36.5%
|$77,251,923
|63.5%
|39
|Haunted Mansion
|$117,449,790
|$67,653,287
|57.6%
|$49,796,503
|42.4%
|40
|Saw X
|$107,561,502
|$53,607,898
|49.8%
|$53,953,604
|50.2%
|41
|Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
|$106,464,725
|-
|-
|$106,464,725
|100%
|42
|The Creator
|$104,231,146
|$40,774,679
|39.1%
|$63,456,467
|60.9%
|43
|Talk to Me
|$91,936,760
|$48,299,436
|52.5%
|$43,637,324
|47.5%
|44
|Air
|$90,060,106
|$52,460,106
|58.3%
|$37,600,000
|41.7%
|45
|Cocaine Bear
|$88,032,942
|$64,388,510
|73.1%
|$23,644,432
|26.9%
|46
|No Hard Feelings
|$87,246,866
|$50,452,282
|57.8%
|$36,794,584
|42.2%
|47
|The Boy and the Heron
|$83,483,766
|-
|-
|$83,483,766
|100%
|48
|The Roundup: No Way Out
|$83,410,298
|$909,411
|1.1%
|$82,500,887
|98.9%
|49
|Wish
|$82,421,334
|$42,640,003
|51.7%
|$39,781,331
|48.3%
|50
|The Pope's Exorcist
|$76,987,621
|$20,009,380
|26%
|$56,978,241
|74%
|51
|Plane
|$74,515,586
|$32,111,181
|43.1%
|$42,404,405
|56.9%
|52
|Titanic 25 Year Anniversary
|$70,157,472
|$15,033,795
|21.4%
|$55,123,677
|78.6%
|53
|The Boogeyman
|$67,307,243
|$43,244,282
|64.2%
|$24,062,961
|35.8%
|54
|65
|$60,730,568
|$32,062,904
|52.8%
|$28,667,664
|47.2%
|55
|Magic Mike's Last Dance
|$57,105,156
|$26,005,156
|45.5%
|$31,100,000
|54.5%
|56
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
|$56,119,404
|$10,117,806
|18%
|$46,001,598
|82%
|57
|Knock at the Cabin
|$54,760,947
|$35,397,980
|64.6%
|$19,362,967
|35.4%
|58
|Mummies
|$54,375,970
|$4,275,970
|7.9%
|$50,100,000
|92.1%
|59
|Jesus Revolution
|$54,236,400
|$52,102,987
|96.1%
|$2,133,413
|3.9%
|60
|Asteroid City
|$53,833,966
|$28,153,025
|52.3%
|$25,680,941
|47.7%
|61
|Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
|$49,091,651
|$6,496,125
|13.2%
|$42,595,526
|86.8%
|62
|Missing
|$48,767,848
|$32,502,025
|66.6%
|$16,265,823
|33.4%
|63
|Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
|$46,497,678
|-
|-
|$46,497,678
|100%
|64
|Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken
|$45,515,720
|$15,753,600
|34.6%
|$29,762,120
|65.4%
|65
|80 for Brady
|$40,362,938
|$39,330,588
|97.4%
|$1,032,350
|2.6%
|66
|Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie
|$39,546,703
|-
|-
|$39,546,703
|100%
|67
|Godzilla Minus One
|$38,913,778
|$12,645,371
|32.5%
|$26,268,407
|67.5%
|68
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
|$38,784,777
|$28,496,030
|73.5%
|$10,288,747
|26.5%
|69
|Expend4bles
|$37,964,537
|$16,710,153
|44%
|$21,254,384
|56%
|70
|Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Sky Utopia
|$37,475,850
|-
|-
|$37,475,850
|100%
|71
|Thanksgiving
|$36,998,073
|$28,598,073
|77.3%
|$8,400,000
|22.7%
|72
|Smugglers
|$36,825,379
|-
|-
|$36,825,379
|100%
|73
|Kingdom 3
|$36,259,522
|-
|-
|$36,259,522
|100%
|74
|Ride On
|$36,258,730
|$128,950
|0.4%
|$36,129,780
|99.6%
|75
|Strays
|$35,999,015
|$23,988,885
|66.6%
|$12,010,130
|33.4%
|76
|Alibi.com 2
|$34,116,889
|-
|-
|$34,116,889
|100%
|77
|Don't Call it Mystery: The Movie
|$32,488,540
|-
|-
|$32,488,540
|100%
|78
|The Three Musketeers - Part I: D'Artagnan
|$31,456,117
|-
|-
|$31,456,117
|100%
|79
|Tokyo MER
|$30,226,383
|-
|-
|$30,226,383
|100%
|80
|BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
|$29,291,883
|$8,093,270
|27.6%
|$21,198,613
|72.4%
|81
|Book Club: The Next Chapter
|$28,986,785
|$17,556,340
|60.6%
|$11,430,445
|39.4%
|82
|Concrete Utopia
|$28,859,372
|-
|-
|$28,859,372
|100%
|83
|Jawan
|$28,499,044
|$15,198,530
|53.3%
|$13,300,514
|46.7%
|84
|Interstellar 2023 Re-release
|$27,970,920
|-
|-
|$27,970,920
|100%
|85
|Toy Story 2023 Re-release
|$27,503,758
|-
|-
|$27,503,758
|100%
|86
|Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
|$27,301,216
|$21,801,216
|79.9%
|$5,500,000
|20.1%
|87
|Renfield
|$26,348,651
|$17,152,625
|65.1%
|$9,196,026
|34.9%
|88
|There's Still Tomorrow
|$26,156,056
|-
|-
|$26,156,056
|100%
|89
|The Wish of the Fairy Fish
|$25,496,941
|-
|-
|$25,496,941
|100%
|90
|Gravity 2023 Re-release (10th Anniversary)
|$24,981,634
|-
|-
|$24,981,634
|100%
|91
|The Challenge
|$24,296,044
|-
|-
|$24,296,044
|100%
|92
|The Dark Knight 2023 Re-release
|$22,011,318
|-
|-
|$22,011,318
|100%
|93
|The Last Voyage of the Demeter
|$21,786,169
|$13,637,180
|62.6%
|$8,148,989
|37.4%
|94
|The Covenant
|$21,632,392
|$16,938,039
|78.3%
|$4,694,353
|21.7%
|95
|Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
|$21,464,043
|$20,372,406
|94.9%
|$1,091,637
|5.1%
|96
|Priscilla
|$20,401,146
|$20,372,329
|99.9%
|$28,817
|0.1%
|97
|Past Lives
|$20,311,200
|$10,923,569
|53.8%
|$9,387,631
|46.2%
|98
|Dumb Money
|$20,212,934
|$13,925,356
|68.9%
|$6,287,578
|31.1%
|99
|Radical
|$19,885,151
|$8,249,251
|41.5%
|$11,635,900
|58.5%
|100
|My Happy Marriage
|$19,506,407
|-
|-
|$19,506,407
|100%
|101
|The House of No Man
|$19,490,980
|-
|-
|$19,490,980
|100%
|102
|Champions
|$18,906,947
|$16,271,910
|86.1%
|$2,635,037
|13.9%
|103
|Retribution
|$18,690,902
|$6,937,696
|37.1%
|$11,753,206
|62.9%
|104
|IDOLiSH7 Movie: LIVE 4bit - BEYOND THE PERiOD
|$18,463,044
|-
|-
|$18,463,044
|100%
|105
|Anatomy of a Fall
|$18,363,554
|$3,493,696
|19%
|$14,869,858
|81%
|106
|The Blackening
|$18,169,453
|$17,707,207
|97.5%
|$462,246
|2.5%
|107
|About My Father
|$18,167,819
|$12,089,391
|66.5%
|$6,078,428
|33.5%
|108
|Love Reset
|$17,956,094
|-
|-
|$17,956,094
|100%
|109
|Mavka: The Forest Song
|$17,828,402
|-
|-
|$17,828,402
|100%
|110
|The Blind
|$17,265,487
|$17,265,487
|100%
|-
|-
|111
|Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny
|$17,216,567
|-
|-
|$17,216,567
|100%
|112
|Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie
|$16,926,552
|-
|-
|$16,926,552
|100%
|113
|The Legend & Butterfly
|$16,087,771
|-
|-
|$16,087,771
|100%
|114
|Die drei ??? - Erbe des Drachen
|$15,860,016
|-
|-
|$15,860,016
|100%
|115
|Shin Kamen Rider
|$15,787,771
|-
|-
|$15,787,771
|100%
|116
|Joy Ride
|$15,787,674
|$12,897,789
|81.7%
|$2,889,885
|18.3%
|117
|Hypnotic
|$15,743,235
|$4,500,169
|28.6%
|$11,243,066
|71.4%
|118
|The Holdovers
|$15,257,330
|$15,257,330
|100%
|-
|-
|119
|A Guilty Conscience
|$14,914,575
|-
|-
|$14,914,575
|100%
|120
|Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle
|$14,584,970
|-
|-
|$14,584,970
|100%
|121
|Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman
|$14,574,445
|$84,362
|0.6%
|$14,490,083
|99.4%
|122
|Epic Tails
|$14,499,148
|-
|-
|$14,499,148
|100%
|123
|Sisu
|$14,281,199
|$7,265,622
|50.9%
|$7,015,577
|49.1%
|124
|12.12: The Day
|$14,169,243
|-
|-
|$14,169,243
|100%
|125
|3 jours max
|$14,153,201
|-
|-
|$14,153,201
|100%
|126
|Rehragout Rendezvous
|$14,127,069
|-
|-
|$14,127,069
|100%
|127
|His Only Son
|$13,819,781
|$12,392,740
|89.7%
|$1,427,041
|10.3%
|128
|Jeanne du Barry
|$13,695,025
|-
|-
|$13,695,025
|100%
|129
|The Point Men
|$13,433,834
|-
|-
|$13,433,834
|100%
|130
|Manta, Manta: Legacy
|$13,078,126
|-
|-
|$13,078,126
|100%
|131
|Championext
|$12,906,977
|-
|-
|$12,906,977
|100%
|132
|Love Again
|$12,696,584
|$6,230,837
|49.1%
|$6,465,747
|50.9%
|133
|Bottoms
|$12,590,834
|$12,036,071
|95.6%
|$554,763
|4.4%
|134
|Saltburn
|$11,651,296
|$6,651,296
|57.1%
|$5,000,000
|42.9%
|135
|Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny
|$11,538,081
|-
|-
|$11,538,081
|100%
|136
|Beau Is Afraid
|$11,480,078
|$8,176,562
|71.2%
|$3,303,516
|28.8%
|137
|After Death
|$11,460,826
|$11,460,826
|100%
|-
|-
|138
|Tiger 3
|$11,316,952
|$5,365,263
|47.4%
|$5,951,689
|52.6%
|139
|What's Love Got to Do with It?
|$11,108,409
|-
|-
|$11,108,409
|100%
|140
|Samurai Beyond Admiration Record to the World's Best
|$10,876,188
|-
|-
|$10,876,188
|100%
|141
|Honey Sweet
|$10,765,835
|-
|-
|$10,765,835
|100%
|142
|The Machine
|$10,664,328
|$10,458,331
|98.1%
|$205,997
|1.9%
|143
|After Everything
|$10,641,434
|-
|-
|$10,641,434
|100%
|144
|The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Re-Release
|$10,372,075
|$10,251,956
|98.8%
|$120,119
|1.2%
|145
|Sleep
|$10,331,786
|-
|-
|$10,331,786
|100%
|146
|The Crime Is Mine
|$10,263,837
|-
|-
|$10,263,837
|100%
|147
|Sun and Concrete
|$10,119,958
|-
|-
|$10,119,958
|100%
|148
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2023 Re-release (20th Anniversary)
|$9,577,133
|$1,176,085
|12.3%
|$8,401,048
|87.7%
|149
|Talk to Her Undated France Release
|$9,549,865
|-
|-
|$9,549,865
|100%
|150
|Kandahar
|$9,385,271
|$4,813,132
|51.3%
|$4,572,139
|48.7%
|151
|House Party
|$9,284,647
|$9,002,247
|97%
|$282,400
|3%
|152
|All Your Faces
|$9,056,053
|-
|-
|$9,056,053
|100%
|153
|The Wandering Earth II
|$8,854,786
|$5,023,132
|56.7%
|$3,831,654
|43.3%
|154
|Freelance
|$8,692,663
|$5,314,136
|61.1%
|$3,378,527
|38.9%
|155
|Father & Soldier
|$8,598,322
|-
|-
|$8,598,322
|100%
|156
|PreCure All Stars F
|$8,519,569
|-
|-
|$8,519,569
|100%
|157
|Dream
|$8,317,251
|-
|-
|$8,317,251
|100%
|158
|Vacaciones de verano
|$8,209,854
|-
|-
|$8,209,854
|100%
|159
|Weekend Rebels
|$8,184,539
|-
|-
|$8,184,539
|100%
|160
|On the Wandering Paths
|$8,172,772
|-
|-
|$8,172,772
|100%
|161
|Ransomed
|$8,101,634
|$142,101
|1.8%
|$7,959,533
|98.2%
|162
|The Animal Kingdom
|$8,083,923
|-
|-
|$8,083,923
|100%
|163
|Cobweb
|$8,052,602
|-
|-
|$8,052,602
|100%
|164
|The Peasants
|$7,982,503
|-
|-
|$7,982,503
|100%
|165
|Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen
|$7,953,344
|-
|-
|$7,953,344
|100%
|166
|Tonde Saitama: Biwako Yori Ai o Komete
|$7,837,906
|-
|-
|$7,837,906
|100%
|167
|The Silent Service
|$7,836,539
|-
|-
|$7,836,539
|100%
|168
|The Hill
|$7,665,865
|$7,665,865
|100%
|-
|-
|169
|Analog
|$7,586,455
|-
|-
|$7,586,455
|100%
|170
|The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour
|$7,554,042
|-
|-
|$7,554,042
|100%
|171
|Second Tour
|$7,466,699
|-
|-
|$7,466,699
|100%
|172
|Cats in the Museum
|$7,457,711
|-
|-
|$7,457,711
|100%
|173
|Animal
|$7,431,443
|$7,258,105
|97.7%
|$173,338
|2.3%
|174
|Ichikei's Crow
|$7,377,092
|-
|-
|$7,377,092
|100%
|175
|Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi 2023 Re-release
|$7,259,924
|$7,259,924
|100%
|-
|-
|176
|Road to Boston
|$7,196,843
|-
|-
|$7,196,843
|100%
|177
|Coraline 2023 Re-release (remastered)
|$7,149,366
|$7,149,366
|100%
|-
|-
|178
|Les petites victoires
|$7,056,157
|-
|-
|$7,056,157
|100%
|179
|Knights of the Zodiac
|$6,986,177
|$1,090,155
|15.6%
|$5,896,022
|84.4%
|180
|Leo
|$6,978,436
|-
|-
|$6,978,436
|100%
|181
|Baba Yaga spasaet mir
|$6,901,843
|-
|-
|$6,901,843
|100%
|182
|Beautiful Disaster
|$6,850,036
|-
|-
|$6,850,036
|100%
|183
|A Difficult Year
|$6,785,746
|-
|-
|$6,785,746
|100%
|184
|Blue Giant
|$6,761,468
|$266,645
|3.9%
|$6,494,823
|96.1%
|185
|Pravednik
|$6,758,440
|-
|-
|$6,758,440
|100%
|186
|The Miracle Club
|$6,626,989
|$2,402,780
|36.3%
|$4,224,209
|63.7%
|187
|A Brighter Tomorrow
|$6,602,609
|-
|-
|$6,602,609
|100%
|188
|The Great Escaper
|$6,541,807
|-
|-
|$6,541,807
|100%
|189
|It Lives Inside
|$6,488,808
|$4,675,092
|72%
|$1,813,716
|28%
|190
|Next Goal Wins
|$6,444,581
|$6,444,581
|100%
|-
|-
|191
|Little Bird: The Big Quest
|$6,443,142
|-
|-
|$6,443,142
|100%
|192
|City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust
|$6,394,423
|-
|-
|$6,394,423
|100%
|193
|Rohan at the Louvre
|$6,292,792
|-
|-
|$6,292,792
|100%
|194
|Marlowe
|$6,276,005
|$4,350,243
|69.3%
|$1,925,762
|30.7%
|195
|Journey to Bethlehem
|$6,256,164
|$6,188,654
|98.9%
|$67,510
|1.1%
|196
|Mafia Mamma
|$6,120,609
|$3,496,761
|57.1%
|$2,623,848
|42.9%
|197
|Life for Real
|$6,119,404
|-
|-
|$6,119,404
|100%
|198
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet
|$6,099,393
|-
|-
|$6,099,393
|100%
|199
|Big George Foreman
|$6,031,202
|$5,426,772
|90%
|$604,430
|10%
|200
|Rafadan Tayfa Galaktik Tayfa
|$5,998,908
|-
|-
|$5,998,908
|100%