2023 Worldwide Box Office

Release GroupWorldwideDomestic%Foreign%
1Barbie$1,441,801,376$636,201,37644.1%$805,600,00055.9%
2The Super Mario Bros. Movie$1,361,984,912$574,934,33042.2%$787,050,58257.8%
3Oppenheimer$950,686,460$325,388,46034.2%$625,298,00065.8%
4Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3$845,555,777$358,995,81542.5%$486,559,96257.5%
5Fast X$704,709,660$145,960,66020.7%$558,749,00079.3%
6Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse$690,516,673$381,311,31955.2%$309,205,35444.8%
7The Little Mermaid$569,626,289$298,172,05652.3%$271,454,23347.7%
8Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One$567,535,383$172,135,38330.3%$395,400,00069.7%
9Elemental$495,947,021$154,426,69731.1%$341,520,32468.9%
10Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania$476,071,180$214,504,90945.1%$261,566,27154.9%
11John Wick: Chapter 4$440,146,694$187,131,80642.5%$253,014,88857.5%
12Transformers: Rise of the Beasts$438,966,392$157,066,39235.8%$281,900,00064.2%
13Meg 2: The Trench$395,000,317$82,600,31720.9%$312,400,00079.1%
14Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny$383,963,057$174,480,46845.4%$209,482,58954.6%
15Five Nights at Freddy's$287,150,582$136,963,51047.7%$150,187,07252.3%
16Creed III$275,248,615$156,248,61556.8%$119,000,00043.2%
17The Flash$270,633,313$108,133,31340%$162,500,00060%
18The Nun II$268,067,073$86,267,07332.2%$181,800,00067.8%
19Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour$249,591,137$178,901,00171.7%$70,690,13628.3%
20Sound of Freedom$247,801,971$184,174,63374.3%$63,627,33825.7%
21The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes$244,813,968$122,113,96849.9%$122,700,00050.1%
22Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves$208,177,026$93,277,02644.8%$114,900,00055.2%
23The Marvels$197,393,155$80,936,53141%$116,456,62459%
24PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie$195,331,360$65,231,36033.4%$130,100,00066.6%
25The Equalizer 3$190,687,282$92,373,75148.4%$98,313,53151.6%
26Insidious: The Red Door$189,086,877$82,156,96243.4%$106,929,91556.6%
27Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem$180,513,586$118,613,58665.7%$61,900,00034.3%
28Scream VI$168,961,389$108,161,38964%$60,800,00036%
29Trolls Band Together$161,523,855$75,436,85546.7%$86,087,00053.3%
30Killers of the Flower Moon$154,370,371$66,570,37143.1%$87,800,00056.9%
31Evil Dead Rise$146,733,054$67,233,05445.8%$79,500,00054.2%
32Napoleon$137,476,463$46,576,46333.9%$90,900,00066.1%
33The Exorcist: Believer$135,821,395$65,537,39548.3%$70,284,00051.7%
34Shazam! Fury of the Gods$133,838,006$57,638,00643.1%$76,200,00056.9%
35Blue Beetle$129,288,072$72,488,07256.1%$56,800,00043.9%
36Pathaan$128,780,000$17,487,47613.6%$95,095,97473.8%
37A Haunting in Venice$122,098,354$42,471,41234.8%$79,626,94265.2%
38Gran Turismo$121,680,477$44,428,55436.5%$77,251,92363.5%
39Haunted Mansion$117,449,790$67,653,28757.6%$49,796,50342.4%
40Saw X$107,561,502$53,607,89849.8%$53,953,60450.2%
41Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine$106,464,725--$106,464,725100%
42The Creator$104,231,146$40,774,67939.1%$63,456,46760.9%
43Talk to Me$91,936,760$48,299,43652.5%$43,637,32447.5%
44Air$90,060,106$52,460,10658.3%$37,600,00041.7%
45Cocaine Bear$88,032,942$64,388,51073.1%$23,644,43226.9%
46No Hard Feelings$87,246,866$50,452,28257.8%$36,794,58442.2%
47The Boy and the Heron$83,483,766--$83,483,766100%
48The Roundup: No Way Out$83,410,298$909,4111.1%$82,500,88798.9%
49Wish$82,421,334$42,640,00351.7%$39,781,33148.3%
50The Pope's Exorcist$76,987,621$20,009,38026%$56,978,24174%
51Plane$74,515,586$32,111,18143.1%$42,404,40556.9%
52Titanic 25 Year Anniversary$70,157,472$15,033,79521.4%$55,123,67778.6%
53The Boogeyman$67,307,243$43,244,28264.2%$24,062,96135.8%
5465$60,730,568$32,062,90452.8%$28,667,66447.2%
55Magic Mike's Last Dance$57,105,156$26,005,15645.5%$31,100,00054.5%
56Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village$56,119,404$10,117,80618%$46,001,59882%
57Knock at the Cabin$54,760,947$35,397,98064.6%$19,362,96735.4%
58Mummies$54,375,970$4,275,9707.9%$50,100,00092.1%
59Jesus Revolution$54,236,400$52,102,98796.1%$2,133,4133.9%
60Asteroid City$53,833,966$28,153,02552.3%$25,680,94147.7%
61Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre$49,091,651$6,496,12513.2%$42,595,52686.8%
62Missing$48,767,848$32,502,02566.6%$16,265,82333.4%
63Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom$46,497,678--$46,497,678100%
64Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken$45,515,720$15,753,60034.6%$29,762,12065.4%
6580 for Brady$40,362,938$39,330,58897.4%$1,032,3502.6%
66Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie$39,546,703--$39,546,703100%
67Godzilla Minus One$38,913,778$12,645,37132.5%$26,268,40767.5%
68My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3$38,784,777$28,496,03073.5%$10,288,74726.5%
69Expend4bles$37,964,537$16,710,15344%$21,254,38456%
70Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Sky Utopia$37,475,850--$37,475,850100%
71Thanksgiving$36,998,073$28,598,07377.3%$8,400,00022.7%
72Smugglers$36,825,379--$36,825,379100%
73Kingdom 3$36,259,522--$36,259,522100%
74Ride On$36,258,730$128,9500.4%$36,129,78099.6%
75Strays$35,999,015$23,988,88566.6%$12,010,13033.4%
76Alibi.com 2$34,116,889--$34,116,889100%
77Don't Call it Mystery: The Movie$32,488,540--$32,488,540100%
78The Three Musketeers - Part I: D'Artagnan$31,456,117--$31,456,117100%
79Tokyo MER$30,226,383--$30,226,383100%
80BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas$29,291,883$8,093,27027.6%$21,198,61372.4%
81Book Club: The Next Chapter$28,986,785$17,556,34060.6%$11,430,44539.4%
82Concrete Utopia$28,859,372--$28,859,372100%
83Jawan$28,499,044$15,198,53053.3%$13,300,51446.7%
84Interstellar 2023 Re-release$27,970,920--$27,970,920100%
85Toy Story 2023 Re-release$27,503,758--$27,503,758100%
86Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé$27,301,216$21,801,21679.9%$5,500,00020.1%
87Renfield$26,348,651$17,152,62565.1%$9,196,02634.9%
88There's Still Tomorrow$26,156,056--$26,156,056100%
89The Wish of the Fairy Fish$25,496,941--$25,496,941100%
90Gravity 2023 Re-release (10th Anniversary)$24,981,634--$24,981,634100%
91The Challenge$24,296,044--$24,296,044100%
92The Dark Knight 2023 Re-release$22,011,318--$22,011,318100%
93The Last Voyage of the Demeter$21,786,169$13,637,18062.6%$8,148,98937.4%
94The Covenant$21,632,392$16,938,03978.3%$4,694,35321.7%
95Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.$21,464,043$20,372,40694.9%$1,091,6375.1%
96Priscilla$20,401,146$20,372,32999.9%$28,8170.1%
97Past Lives$20,311,200$10,923,56953.8%$9,387,63146.2%
98Dumb Money$20,212,934$13,925,35668.9%$6,287,57831.1%
99Radical$19,885,151$8,249,25141.5%$11,635,90058.5%
100My Happy Marriage$19,506,407--$19,506,407100%
101The House of No Man$19,490,980--$19,490,980100%
102Champions$18,906,947$16,271,91086.1%$2,635,03713.9%
103Retribution$18,690,902$6,937,69637.1%$11,753,20662.9%
104IDOLiSH7 Movie: LIVE 4bit - BEYOND THE PERiOD$18,463,044--$18,463,044100%
105Anatomy of a Fall$18,363,554$3,493,69619%$14,869,85881%
106The Blackening$18,169,453$17,707,20797.5%$462,2462.5%
107About My Father$18,167,819$12,089,39166.5%$6,078,42833.5%
108Love Reset$17,956,094--$17,956,094100%
109Mavka: The Forest Song$17,828,402--$17,828,402100%
110The Blind$17,265,487$17,265,487100%--
111Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny$17,216,567--$17,216,567100%
112Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie$16,926,552--$16,926,552100%
113The Legend & Butterfly$16,087,771--$16,087,771100%
114Die drei ??? - Erbe des Drachen$15,860,016--$15,860,016100%
115Shin Kamen Rider$15,787,771--$15,787,771100%
116Joy Ride$15,787,674$12,897,78981.7%$2,889,88518.3%
117Hypnotic$15,743,235$4,500,16928.6%$11,243,06671.4%
118The Holdovers$15,257,330$15,257,330100%--
119A Guilty Conscience$14,914,575--$14,914,575100%
120Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle$14,584,970--$14,584,970100%
121Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman$14,574,445$84,3620.6%$14,490,08399.4%
122Epic Tails$14,499,148--$14,499,148100%
123Sisu$14,281,199$7,265,62250.9%$7,015,57749.1%
12412.12: The Day$14,169,243--$14,169,243100%
1253 jours max$14,153,201--$14,153,201100%
126Rehragout Rendezvous$14,127,069--$14,127,069100%
127His Only Son$13,819,781$12,392,74089.7%$1,427,04110.3%
128Jeanne du Barry$13,695,025--$13,695,025100%
129The Point Men$13,433,834--$13,433,834100%
130Manta, Manta: Legacy$13,078,126--$13,078,126100%
131Championext$12,906,977--$12,906,977100%
132Love Again$12,696,584$6,230,83749.1%$6,465,74750.9%
133Bottoms$12,590,834$12,036,07195.6%$554,7634.4%
134Saltburn$11,651,296$6,651,29657.1%$5,000,00042.9%
135Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny$11,538,081--$11,538,081100%
136Beau Is Afraid$11,480,078$8,176,56271.2%$3,303,51628.8%
137After Death$11,460,826$11,460,826100%--
138Tiger 3$11,316,952$5,365,26347.4%$5,951,68952.6%
139What's Love Got to Do with It?$11,108,409--$11,108,409100%
140Samurai Beyond Admiration Record to the World's Best$10,876,188--$10,876,188100%
141Honey Sweet$10,765,835--$10,765,835100%
142The Machine$10,664,328$10,458,33198.1%$205,9971.9%
143After Everything$10,641,434--$10,641,434100%
144The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Re-Release$10,372,075$10,251,95698.8%$120,1191.2%
145Sleep$10,331,786--$10,331,786100%
146The Crime Is Mine$10,263,837--$10,263,837100%
147Sun and Concrete$10,119,958--$10,119,958100%
148The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2023 Re-release (20th Anniversary)$9,577,133$1,176,08512.3%$8,401,04887.7%
149Talk to Her Undated France Release$9,549,865--$9,549,865100%
150Kandahar$9,385,271$4,813,13251.3%$4,572,13948.7%
151House Party$9,284,647$9,002,24797%$282,4003%
152All Your Faces$9,056,053--$9,056,053100%
153The Wandering Earth II$8,854,786$5,023,13256.7%$3,831,65443.3%
154Freelance$8,692,663$5,314,13661.1%$3,378,52738.9%
155Father & Soldier$8,598,322--$8,598,322100%
156PreCure All Stars F$8,519,569--$8,519,569100%
157Dream$8,317,251--$8,317,251100%
158Vacaciones de verano$8,209,854--$8,209,854100%
159Weekend Rebels$8,184,539--$8,184,539100%
160On the Wandering Paths$8,172,772--$8,172,772100%
161Ransomed$8,101,634$142,1011.8%$7,959,53398.2%
162The Animal Kingdom$8,083,923--$8,083,923100%
163Cobweb$8,052,602--$8,052,602100%
164The Peasants$7,982,503--$7,982,503100%
165Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen$7,953,344--$7,953,344100%
166Tonde Saitama: Biwako Yori Ai o Komete$7,837,906--$7,837,906100%
167The Silent Service$7,836,539--$7,836,539100%
168The Hill$7,665,865$7,665,865100%--
169Analog$7,586,455--$7,586,455100%
170The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour$7,554,042--$7,554,042100%
171Second Tour$7,466,699--$7,466,699100%
172Cats in the Museum$7,457,711--$7,457,711100%
173Animal$7,431,443$7,258,10597.7%$173,3382.3%
174Ichikei's Crow$7,377,092--$7,377,092100%
175Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi 2023 Re-release$7,259,924$7,259,924100%--
176Road to Boston$7,196,843--$7,196,843100%
177Coraline 2023 Re-release (remastered)$7,149,366$7,149,366100%--
178Les petites victoires$7,056,157--$7,056,157100%
179Knights of the Zodiac$6,986,177$1,090,15515.6%$5,896,02284.4%
180Leo$6,978,436--$6,978,436100%
181Baba Yaga spasaet mir$6,901,843--$6,901,843100%
182Beautiful Disaster$6,850,036--$6,850,036100%
183A Difficult Year$6,785,746--$6,785,746100%
184Blue Giant$6,761,468$266,6453.9%$6,494,82396.1%
185Pravednik$6,758,440--$6,758,440100%
186The Miracle Club$6,626,989$2,402,78036.3%$4,224,20963.7%
187A Brighter Tomorrow$6,602,609--$6,602,609100%
188The Great Escaper$6,541,807--$6,541,807100%
189It Lives Inside$6,488,808$4,675,09272%$1,813,71628%
190Next Goal Wins$6,444,581$6,444,581100%--
191Little Bird: The Big Quest$6,443,142--$6,443,142100%
192City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust$6,394,423--$6,394,423100%
193Rohan at the Louvre$6,292,792--$6,292,792100%
194Marlowe$6,276,005$4,350,24369.3%$1,925,76230.7%
195Journey to Bethlehem$6,256,164$6,188,65498.9%$67,5101.1%
196Mafia Mamma$6,120,609$3,496,76157.1%$2,623,84842.9%
197Life for Real$6,119,404--$6,119,404100%
198And Yet, You Are So Sweet$6,099,393--$6,099,393100%
199Big George Foreman$6,031,202$5,426,77290%$604,43010%
200Rafadan Tayfa Galaktik Tayfa$5,998,908--$5,998,908100%
 

