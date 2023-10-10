What's new

2023 Hangzhou Asian Games Closing Ceremony, The Charm of The Chinese Culture

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,976
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
2023 Hangzhou Asian Games Closing Ceremony, The Charm of The Chinese Culture

The set stage theme and music is from ancient Chinese love story, "Butterfly Lovers"The Butterfly Lovers is a Chinese legend centered around the tragic romance between Liang Shanbo (梁山伯) and Zhu Yingtai (祝英臺), whose names form the Chinese title of the story. The title is often abbreviated as Liang Zhu (梁祝).

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 Final Overall Medal Tally
Replies
2
Views
98
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang jointly awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Hangzhou Asian Games
Replies
7
Views
145
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Science fiction? Digital torchbearers at the opening ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games
Replies
10
Views
304
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Granddaughter of the first Chinese athlete who broke the world record returns to China and wins gold in Asian Games for China
Replies
3
Views
204
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul
Replies
3
Views
372
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom