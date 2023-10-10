beijingwalker
2023 Hangzhou Asian Games Closing Ceremony, The Charm of The Chinese Culture
The set stage theme and music is from ancient Chinese love story, "Butterfly Lovers"The Butterfly Lovers is a Chinese legend centered around the tragic romance between Liang Shanbo (梁山伯) and Zhu Yingtai (祝英臺), whose names form the Chinese title of the story. The title is often abbreviated as Liang Zhu (梁祝).
