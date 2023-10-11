What's new

2016 Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif gunned down in Pakistan mosque, India says 'biggest blow to JeM

Jaish-e-Mohammaed terrorist, and alleged mastermind of the 2016 Pathankot attack Shahid Latif was gunned down in a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot district in Pakistan, officials have said, according to news agency PTI.

The 2016 Pathankot attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) base saw four attackers and two security forces personnel die. Latif was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On 2 January 2016, militants from Islamic separatist Kashmiri groups attacked the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Airbase, part of its Western Air Command.

2016 Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif gunned down in Pakistan mosque

Latif, alias Bilal, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is learnt to have been shot dead along with two of his associates by three gunmen.
Whiskey munir should be commended. Focus on politics and **** movies than prioritising target killings
 

