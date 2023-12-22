20 years later. Does anyone still remember the Israeli genocide of Palestinians?

GreatHanWarrior
White Americans genocide Indians. Then white Americans used “Thanksgiving” to commemorate the North American Indians who welcomed them.
White Australians genocide Australian Aboriginals. Then the Australian Aboriginals became "exhibits".
White Europeans genocide the Gypsies. Then Gypsies became "cultural symbols"
Finally, in the 21st century. Former colonial countries praised “Western civilization”.
Now a new genocide is emerging in Gaza... Considering “Western civilization”. 20 years later, do you still remember how Israel genocide Palestine?
Would you praise "Jewish civilization"?