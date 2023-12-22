What's new

20 years later. Does anyone still remember the Israeli genocide of Palestinians?

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2022
2,681
-2
736
Country
China
Location
China
Screenshot_20231222_175659.jpg


White Americans genocide Indians. Then white Americans used “Thanksgiving” to commemorate the North American Indians who welcomed them.

White Australians genocide Australian Aboriginals. Then the Australian Aboriginals became "exhibits".

White Europeans genocide the Gypsies. Then Gypsies became "cultural symbols"

Finally, in the 21st century. Former colonial countries praised “Western civilization”.

Now a new genocide is emerging in Gaza... Considering “Western civilization”. 20 years later, do you still remember how Israel genocide Palestine?

Would you praise "Jewish civilization"?
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
View attachment 1036005

White Americans genocide Indians. Then white Americans used “Thanksgiving” to commemorate the North American Indians who welcomed them.

White Australians genocide Australian Aboriginals. Then the Australian Aboriginals became "exhibits".

White Europeans genocide the Gypsies. Then Gypsies became "cultural symbols"

Finally, in the 21st century. Former colonial countries praised “Western civilization”.

Now a new genocide is emerging in Gaza... Considering “Western civilization”. 20 years later, do you still remember how Israel genocide Palestine?

Would you praise "Jewish civilization"?
Click to expand...
0 download (1).png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
America's College Campuses Rise Up Against Israel's Genocidal War on Gaza
Replies
13
Views
675
RiazHaq
R
R
Israeli Scholars Provide Insights into Zionist Psyche
Replies
3
Views
317
RiazHaq
R
Darius77
The Rubble of America's "rule based order" in Gaza
Replies
0
Views
183
Darius77
Darius77
R
Is Islamophobia Shaping US Policy in Middle East and South Asia?
Replies
9
Views
343
Manidabest
Manidabest
Darius77
The Death of Israel
Replies
0
Views
112
Darius77
Darius77

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom